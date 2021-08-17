About 6 million doses of COVD-19 vaccine arriving this week





(Philstar.com) – 17 August 2021 – 2:10 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines-The Philippines is set to receive an additional six million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, said vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. In their weekly report to President Rodrigo Duterte, Galvez said they were expecting the arrival of four million doses of Sinovac, one million doses of Sinopharm donated vaccines, about 400,000 to 500,000 Moderna vaccines and 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca. Galvez said doses of AstraZeneca will arrive on Friday. He added that they are coordinating with the US Embassy for the advanced distribution of purchased Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. Addressing the president, Galvez said in Filipino: “I spoke to them yesterday (Sunday) and asked for help if there could be an advanced distribution of these products because if they could be [delivered in advance] will be a great help to speed up our vaccination. ” He also acknowledged that the data showed that vaccination was slowed down late as local government units redirected the workforce to provide financial assistance to residents affected by strict protocols and blockades in the National Capital Region and other areas. The government is seeking to increase vaccination as Metro Manila and other high-risk localities return to Improved Community quarantine status amid an increase in daily COVID-19 cases and the risk of the more infectious Delta variant. The vaccination rate for the country remains at low double-digit figures. As of August 15, the government has administered 27,806,881 doses. He said 18,697,647 have been fully vaccinated while 6,132,630 have received their first strokes. The National Task Force against COVID-19 added that 12,565,017 are considered to have received full vaccine protection. Galvez said this means that 17.73% of the eligible population and 11.4% of the general population are now fully vaccinated and protected against the coronavirus. Citing information from Manila Metropolitan Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos Jr., Galvez said mayors in the National Capital Region reported that they averaged 230,000 hits a day. “Their vaccination reached 6,354,901 or 66% had already received the first dose of their target population of nine million. While 4,054,275 or 42.21% had already received full doses,” he added. – Kristine Joy Flat

