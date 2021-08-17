



The fall of Afghanistan from the Taliban has dominated news coverage around the world, with some wonderful front pages following the shocking turn of events and chaos in the capital, Kabul. E Mirror Daily has an extraordinary view of Afghans crammed into an American Globemaster transport plane leaving Kabul with the desperate title. E caregivers the splash title says Chaos in Kabul as thousands try to flee the Taliban with a dramatic sight of crowds of Afghans running under an American transport plane on the asphalt of the international airport. Picturesht the same picture in Times in London but with the title Race to escape the Kabul massacre. In France, the newspaper Libration has a picture of Afghans trying to climb the perimeter wall at the airport with the headline Afghanistan: sauve qui peut (Afghanistan: run for your life). In the United States, where the investigation into how Afghanistan was allowed to fall back into the hands of Islamic militants has just begun, Monday’s edition of New York Times there is a striking photo of Taliban fighters in an armored car on the streets of Kabul. The Taliban capture Kabul, the stunning U.S., as the 20-year-old effort unfolds within days, says the headline at the top of the page. E Washington Post the title simply says Afghanistan falls under the Taliban. The American Armed Forces Daily Newspaper, the Stars and ribbons, carries a photo of an American helicopter flying over the rooftops of Kabul. It is over, it is read in the title. Today’s front page signals the end of the 20-year-old western experiment to remake #Afghanistanwith

On Sunday, the Taliban got involved in Kabul after the government collapsed and the country-involved president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners. pic.twitter.com/AWQo1chb6m – Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) August 15, 2021 Middle East English newspaper, Arabic News, heads its Tuesday edition with 7 dead in airport chaos as thousands flee Taliban control. President Joe Bidens defending his decision to withdraw US troops makes headlines in several newspapers in the UK and elsewhere, with the headline in Daily Telegraph Biden reading defends flight to America. E sun carries a picture of Biden at a meeting table and the title Joke Biden along with a subtitle that says Prez surprised by the crash. E Daily Mail the headline reads Biden: His Afghans are to blame, while his columnist Richard Littlejohn says the war on terror is over after it started with troops falling from the sky and America humiliated. In Spain, world pick a similar line from Bidens address on Monday. Biden: Afghans do not want to fight, says the title. E Daily express in London focuses on the UK corner with PM sending 200 Extra Money in race against time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/17/run-for-your-life-how-papers-around-the-world-covered-the-chaos-in-kabul

