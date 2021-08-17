Home Government overseer criticizes Afghanistan war effort as irresponsible and reckless – Mother Jones

Fight misinformation. Get a daily summary of the facts that matter. Sign up for free Mother Jones newspaper.

A devastating report by the US government’s internal watchdog on the war in Afghanistan, released accidentally shortly after the Afghan government collapsed in the face of Taliban control, provides a bleak picture of the 20-year US campaign there damaged by an incoherent strategy. and lack of a long-term plan.

As the Biden administration tries to defend its mismanagement of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, the blame game from the state is already in full force. Republicans see an opportunity to hit Biden, underestimating him simultaneously or completely trying to delete their history and the role in protecting a hasty attraction. Biden Administration officials are blaming intelligence failures and lack of will on the part of Afghan security forces, and intelligence officials are blaming politicians.

But the new report by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopkothe, the official in charge of Congress to monitor US government spending in Afghanistan, says there is a lot of guilt to go. SIGAR releases an annual report on the state of war in Afghanistan, and Sopko’s latest report, released Monday midnight, not only sharply criticizes U.S. actions in Afghanistan, but provides lessons for decision-makers for the time being. next in the US the government takes a seat and seeks to rebuild it.

“Twenty years later, a lot has improved, and a lot is not in Afghanistan,” Sopko writes. “If the goal was to rebuild and leave behind a country that can hold its own and pose little threat to U.S. national security interests, the overall picture is bleak.”

Sopko notes improvements in life expectancy, GDP and literacy since the US occupation. But he adds, “Despite these benefits, the key question is whether they are commensurate with US investment or stable after a US withdrawal. In the SIGARs’ analysis, they are none.”

Sopko writes that the countless problems and challenges of his office and other oversight bodies identified over 13 years, with 427 audits, 191 separate project reports, 52 quarterly reports and 10 lessons learned, are “shocking”. Stephen Hadley, a former national security adviser to former President George W. Bush, who launched the war in Afghanistan in October 2001, told Sopko that the US government “does not have a post-conflict stabilization model.” Whenever we have one of these things, it’s a winning game. “I do not believe that if we did it again, we would do better.”

Sopko’s report goes deep into seven lessons from the failed campaign: incoherent strategies, timelines detached from reality and past experience, unsustainable institutions and projects, poorly trained and inexperienced staff (American and otherwise), persistent lack of security, failure to understand and apply the cultural context and inability to accurately measure outcomes while declaring “success”.

For years, Sopko’s office has released detailed reports for corruption, worthlessness and lost money. Vice News recently highlighted emblematic examples of the US approach, such as a $ 36 million military base was never used and approximately $ 8.62 billion spent on counter-narcotics operations between 2002 and 2017, only for Afghanistan to remain the world’s largest producer of opium (since 2018) and for the opium poppy to remain the highest cash production of the country.

Sopko’s new report notes that although policymakers say there is not much appetite for missions on the scale of the 20-year effort in Afghanistan, there are still reasons why they should pay attention to these lessons. Reconstruction missions are costly war-related costs for Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan over the past 20 years to about $ 6.4 trillion, and “they usually go bad,” Sopko writes.

“The widespread recognition that they are going bad has not prevented US officials from pursuing them,” he wrote, and “[r]building countries plunged into conflict is in fact an ongoing effort by the US government. “These missions ‘usually start small,'” he adds, “so it would not be difficult for the United States to ‘slide this slope back somewhere else and the result would be similar to that of Afghanistan.’