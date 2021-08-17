8 Paradoxes Summarizing America’s 20-Year Mission in AfghanistanExBulletin



The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the removal of the US-backed government is astonishing in its speed and tragic in its impact, but this does not surprise experts who have monitored US reconstruction efforts in the last 20 years. The reasons why are summarized by the eight paradoxes that are at the center of the newly published review by the U.S. government overseer of the mission.

“We can not turn the clock back on Afghanistan, but we are doing similar work elsewhere,” John Sopko, who heads the watchdog, recently told NPR. “And we have to learn from 20 years, not try to forget and wash it, or wipe it under the rug.”

The list highlights a number of critical flaws in the US approach, many of which are rooted in fundamental misunderstandings or in what the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, or SIGAR, calls “a deliberate disregard for information that may have been available “.

U.S. intentions were often “operationally impractical or conceptually unstable,” the new SIGAR report says, dropping a list of eight paradoxes the U.S. and its partners tried to navigate. The report says they tried to:

Root out corruption, but also to start the economy by injecting billions of dollars into it; Improving formal governance and eliminating a culture of impunity, but also maintaining security, even if it means empowering corrupt or predatory actors; Give Afghan security forces a competitive advantage against the Taliban, but also limit them to the equipment and capabilities they can hold after a U.S. withdrawal; Direct substantial reconstruction funds through the Afghan government to assist officials in practicing public financial management, but also to prevent losses, fraud, and abuse; Building a credible electoral process from scratch, but also respecting Afghan sovereignty; Focus on achieving immediate progress in security and governance, but also on building the long-term capacity of Afghan officials; Reduce poppy cultivation, but without depriving farmers and dependent workers; Empower women to become more educated and economically independent, but also to be culturally sensitive and to respect Afghan traditions.



The benefits are less than the costs, says SIGAR

The SIGAR report acknowledges that the US has helped millions of Afghan citizens in visible ways. Literacy among young people increased by almost 30 percentage points for men and almost 20 percentage points for women. The mortality rate for children under 5 fell by more than 50%. Life expectancy increased 16%, to 65 years.

The problem, says SIGAR, is that those benefits are not sustainable after the US leaves. They are also not enough to justify the $ 145 billion the U.S. spent to fund reconstruction, including $ 83 billion for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces that offered little resistance as the Taliban took control.

“When you look at how much we spent and what we got for it, it’s shocking,” a former senior DOD official told SIGAR analysts in 2015.

Costs can be measured not only in the more than $ 2 trillion the U.S. has spent on war and reconstruction, but also in lives lost.

During the conflict, 2,443 U.S. troops were killed and 20,666 others wounded, along with 1,144 Allied troops who died, the report said. It has been even worse for Afghans, with at least 66,000 members of its army dead, according to SIGAR. Among civilians, more than 48,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured, according to the agency, both of which are likely to be below true figures.

Many of the problems identified in the report reflect the disturbing dynamics that developed when the American preference for quick results (even if they could not be sustained) faced unique challenges in Afghanistan, which has “a complex society with ingrained traditions and a incorrigible .political economy, “according to SIGAR.

The goals and strategy of the US government also changed frequently, creating what SIGAR calls “20 one-year reconstruction efforts, rather than a 20-year effort.”

“At various points,” SIGAR says, listing the reasons for US and allied troops in Afghanistan, “the US government hoped to eliminate al-Qaeda, to destroy the Taliban movement that hosted it, to deny all terrorist groups a safe haven.” “Afghanistan, build Afghan security forces so that they can deny terrorists a safe haven in the future and help the civilian government become quite legitimate and capable of gaining the trust of Afghans.”

7 lessons for the US in Afghanistan

SIGAR lists seven essential lessons that the United States must learn as it seeks to evacuate diplomatic and other personnel. Each of these critical issues gets its own chapter in the report, but SIGAR also presents them as a list of daunting challenges:

Strategy: The US government was constantly striving to develop and implement a coherent strategy for what it hoped to achieve. Timelines: The US government consistently underestimated the amount of time required to rebuild Afghanistan, and created unrealistic deadlines and expectations that prioritized spending quickly. These elections increased corruption and reduced the effectiveness of programs. Sustainability: Many of the institutions and infrastructure projects that the United States built were unsustainable. Personnel: Counterproductive civilian and military personnel policies and practices thwarted the effort. Uncertainty: Persistent uncertainty severely undermined reconstruction efforts. Context: The US government did not understand the Afghan context and therefore failed to tailor its efforts accordingly. Monitoring and Evaluation: US government agencies have rarely conducted sufficient monitoring and evaluation to understand the impact of their efforts.



Tips for future nation-building missions

The SIGAR analysis is the latest in a series of 10 other reports, the topic of which has been “Lessons Learned” in Afghanistan. The title of the new report is “What We Need to Learn” reflecting the authors’ view that the US has not yet mastered the important concepts and their hope that the US acknowledges its failures and works to improve its reconstruction. others.

“Applying these critical lessons will save lives and prevent losses, fraud and abuse in Afghanistan, and in future reconstruction missions elsewhere around the world,” the SIGAR report said.

The report’s executive summary concludes with a list of why the US should focus on improving its ability to carry out reconstruction missions. From the report:

They are very expensive. For example, all war-related costs to U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan over the past two decades are estimated at $ 6.4 trillion. Usually they go wrong. Widespread knowledge that they are going bad has not prevented US officials from pursuing them. Reconstruction of the countries involved in the conflict is in fact an ongoing effort by the US government, reflected in the efforts in the Balkans and Haiti and the smaller efforts currently underway in Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Yemen, Ukraine and elsewhere. . Large-scale reconstruction campaigns usually start small, so it would not be difficult for the U.S. government to fall back from this slope elsewhere and for the result to be similar to that of Afghanistan.

A former senior Defense official told SIGAR that the US needs to develop its reconstruction strategies and capabilities before a crisis occurs and not when it is urgently needed, comparing preparation to the core priority of military readiness.

Another former senior US official echoed that idea.

“We just do not have a model of post-conflict stabilization that works,” former National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley told SIGAR. “Whenever we have one of these things, it’s a lifting game. I’m not sure if we did it again, we would do better.”

SIGAR was formed by Congress to oversee all aspects of reconstruction. For years now, alarm has been raised about problems with the capabilities and resilience of Afghan security forces. Many of those warnings have now been proven to be accurate.

“Tragically tragic and it is very sad because of the people and expenses we have spent over the last 20 years,” Sopko said.

But, he added, “It is not surprising.”