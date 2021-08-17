International
Mayors, UN chief in chief say disappointed by federal election call amid wildfires
The Liberal Party is defending its early election call amid complaints from municipal leaders and First Nations inland BC, who are dealing with raging fires across the region.
At a campaign event in Port Moody, BC, on Monday, Liberal Party candidate Chrystia Freeland said she understood the fire threat to British Colombians, but argued that now was the right time for elections.
“Our country is facing some big elections, some elections where Canadians have different views whether it is a vaccine mandate, strong action against climate change, or early learning and childcare.
Election Day is Monday, September 20th.
“Our party is clear about where we stand, and I think it is entirely appropriate for us to say to Canadians now, ‘This is a democracy.’ This is what we stand for. “It’s up to you now to make your choice,” Freeland said.
Thousands of properties before our era remain under evacuation orders Monday as strong winds sparked dozens of fires across the province, sending flames into several communities. The Indian Okanagan group near Vernon, before Christ, is ordering residents to leave immediately.
Chief Byron Louis says it’s not the best time to hold an election.
“What are we thinking about? Well, it certainly has nothing to do with it [the] federal election, “Louis told CBC’s host Carolina de Ryk on Monday North DawnWith “We are worried about everything else and what will happen to it [those] fires “.
Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden whose township is about 13 miles north of the Tremont Creek fire that has risen since mid-July and is under evacuation alert says Liberal leader Justin Trudeau did not have a sophisticated plan in place before made choices.
“I think the words ‘capturing naked power’ probably apply to this situation,” she told Doug Herbert, CBC’s guest host, on Monday. Dawn of the day Kamloops “He glanced at other provincial leaders who held elections during the pandemic and managed to solidify or turn a minority government into a majority.”
“If he looks around in this area, [if] he’m anxious to see this deep in it, you’ll see that federal drives where most of these fires are burning are conservative, “she said. If he does not have a cunning master plan to pass them to the Liberal Well, I can not think so, because if he had that cunning master plan to pass them to the Liberal, he would not call elections tani. “
The chairman of the 100 Mile House, Mitch Campsall, whose town is about 30 miles northeast of the fire in Flat Lake Provincial Park, says holding a federal election just a month away makes no sense to British Colombians who are overwhelmed. in multiple emergencies.
“Obviously, the prime minister does not care about BC because he would not place the election precisely between the worst fires we have had and a pandemic spreading back to Christ,” Campsall told Gloria Macarenko, host of Monday. CBC’s guest Early Editionwith
Survey data from the Angus Reid Institute show that environment and climate change are the top issues for 45 percent of Colombian voters surveyed.
Meanwhile, the Liberal Party says it takes climate change very seriously. It plans to gradually increase the federal carbon tax on fossil fuels, currently to $ 40 per tonne, to $ 170 per tonne by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“Canada’s price for pollution is literally the envy of the world,” Freeland said. “We are world leaders when it comes to large industrial economies taking concrete action, and I believe the people of British Columbia know this.”
