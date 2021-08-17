Fast fashion brands are promoting pollution of Africa’s rivers





// Water Witness International report says global fast fashion brands are helping to pollute African waters // Zara, Asos and H&M of Inditex have bought their clothes from African nations // Denim is a major contributor to the pollution of African rivers, the report claims Global fast fashion brands are helping pollution that has colored African rivers blue or turned their waters as alkaline as bleach, according to a new report. The Water Witness International (WWI) report presented polluted rivers in Lesotho in South Africa and Tanzania to highlight the dangers that arise as global brands increasingly source clothing from contractors in Africa, attracted by cheap labor and tax incentives. Global brands may impose best practices, but so far their presence in Africa has done little to curb widespread pollution, collect water from contracting factories or even provide adequate water and sanitation for factory staff, Nick Hepworth, director of World War I and author of the report, said. “The opposite side is that (fast fashion) can be a force for change,” he continued, but brands and investors had to take the lead. In Lesotho, researchers found a river visibly polluted with blue dye for denim jeans. Samples taken from Tanzania’s Msimbazi River in Dar es Salaam meanwhile tested a pH of 12 – the same as bleach – near a textile factory, the report said, adding that local communities use Msimbazi for washing, irrigation and more. It identified about 50 international brands that originate or have received their clothing from African nations, including Inditex Zara, Asos and H & Mbut of Inditex that do not link pollution to any company’s supply chain. Zara did not comment as ASOS and H&M confirmed that they originated in Africa, but noted initiatives to ensure sustainability or address water risks. Katrina Charles, a water safety and quality expert at Oxford University who has worked with governments in Africa and Asia said groups can and do make environmentally friendly clothing, and consumer pressure was key to encouraging more. The textile sector provided opportunities for African nations, including growth and jobs, but these would not be paid for if pollution management and proper working conditions were not ensured, she said. “Making the textile industry a force for good in Africa is a very delicate balance,” she said. Click here to subscribe to Retail Newspapers in the daily email newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retailgazette.co.uk/blog/2021/08/fast-fashion-brands-are-driving-pollution-of-africas-rivers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos