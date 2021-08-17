International
Covid puts Sydney hospital system under great pressure, admits NSW health minister | health
Sydney’s hospital system is under great pressure as a positive Covid case resulted in 80 staff being forced to isolate themselves at St George Hospital, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has admitted, while ambulances transporting coronavirus patients waited for hours outside another facility.
The staff of St George Hospital were considered as close contacts of a patient in the oncology ward which turned out to be positive.
Four patients and two staff members were tested positive, while 21 patients in the ward remained in isolation after their tests, Dr Jeremy McAnulty of NSW Healths said on Tuesday.
At Westmead Hospital, there were again long delays for admission Monday evening, with up to 13 ambulances waiting several hours with patients in the emergency department.
Australian NSW Paramedics Association President Christopher Kastelan said ambulances were waiting outside for many hours mostly with Covid-positive patients.
Patients were doing X-rays in ambulances while they waited for admission, he said. At least two crews had to complete their shifts by 10 a.m., but were unable to deliver their patients by 4 p.m.
I think he worries about an overloaded health care system. Doctors are frustrated and exhausted, Castellan said. They are also concerned about prolonged exposure to Covid-positive cases indoors.
Castellan said the issue appears to be insufficient areas to receive Covid-positive patients who were kept separate from other emergencies. Elsewhere, hospitals had set up tents to receive patients with Covid.
A ward at Canterbury Hospital was also closed for an in-depth clean-up after Covid cases were discovered.
Remembering these places, the staff is really concerned that they are keeping patients safe in order to take all the actions they can to work with patients, follow up on contact tracking and health advice, and make sure patients their are safe, McAnulty said.
Nepean Hospital was also under strain as one mental health patient tested positive with Covid and had another special exposure within the hospital.
A health department spokesman said there were eight new cases related to those exposures, bringing the group to 38.
Liverpool Hospital was the facility that caused the most concern 10 days ago after a staff member infected patients in two wards, including a dementia ward. At least seven elderly patients had died in the resulting group.
Hazzard said there was no doubt that the hospital system is under great pressure across NSW.
This is why we have had to take some of the measures we have talked about in the past, thus facilitating some of the less urgent electoral surgeries.
I urge the community to be tolerant and understand that your nurses and your doctors and your physiotherapists and everyone else in the health system are working hard for you.
But they were in a pandemic and people will have to be taken offline and we will have to have some concerns in that sense, but overall the health system is still extremely good.
Hazzard said the NSW health system was the largest in the country and had 140,000 staff.
But Gerard Hayes, NSW secretary of the Health Services Syndicate, said the coaching staff’s promises had not really come true and the doctors, nurses and doctors were tired.
We are now in a chronic phase. The staff are really looking forward to having high vaccination rates in the future, he said.
Leading state health official Dr Kerry Chant said this week that people with serious conditions, such as chest pain, should not delay going to the hospital as the system was able to treat them and still functioned well.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/17/covid-putting-sydneys-hospital-system-under-enormous-pressure-nsw-health-minister-admits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
