Macron accused of acting far right over Afghan crisis | Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron has been accused of trying to the far right after saying France must have a strong plan to anticipate and protect itself from a wave of migrants from Afghanistan.

In a televised speech, the French president said that Europe must help those most threatened by the Taliban take over Afghanistan, and that dealing with those fleeing the Taliban would require an organized and just international effort. Europe can not bear the consequences of the current situation, he said.

The statement, which came hours after desperate Afghans trying to flee the country were filmed being caught in the wheels of an airplane and falling to the ground, leading to criticism the president was addressing far-right voters in preparation for the election. next year, in which he is expected to seek a second term in office.

One of the first to respond was National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden.

That probably might not be right, right? Is it a wrong translation? That sounds a lot like Macrons advantage when the Taliban are in the middle of door-to-door revenge, covering his arm for a few choices, not saving lives, Snowden posted on Twitterwith

Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, a former government spokesman and minister under Macrons Socialist predecessor Franois Hollande, tweeted: But why these words ?! Is this what has become politics, tactical and icy at the same time, again and again, despite the disturbing circumstances?

During his introductory speech, Macron stressed that France would not abandon Afghans who had worked with its forces and European Union offices in Afghanistan.

The President said it was France’s duty and our dignity to protect those who had served its forces and missions in the country. France was militarily engaged in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014.

He said France was also working with the US to evacuate many Afghans: human rights defenders; artists; journalists; activists.

We will help them because it is France’s honor to stand by those who share our values ​​as much as we can, he said.

Macron said France was preparing for the turning point at which the Taliban invaded Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and his country was ready to respond to the humanitarian catastrophe.

For several years, we have conducted operations to welcome to France Afghan civilian personnel who have worked for the French army, as well as their families. Our duty and our dignity is to protect those who help us: translators, drivers, cooks and many others. Nearly 800 people are already on French soil. Several dozen people are still in the country who have helped the French army and for whom we remain fully mobilized.

Macron insisted that France’s involvement in Afghanistan was motivated by the need to fight terrorism after the September 11, 2001 attacks and not to impose democracy from outside. However, he called on the Taliban to uphold the right of the Afghan people to live in security and respect for each other, especially women.

He added that France will always be on the side of those who fight for freedom, for the rights of women, who carry the same message in the world as we do; choosing reason and added that those who chose war, darkness and blind violence are choosing isolation.

The French president said he had spoken with Boris Johnson and the pair would announce joint initiatives to deter terrorist groups seeking to take advantage of destabilization and make Afghanistan a holy place for terrorism as it once was.

He had also spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other EU leaders about controlling the flow of refugees and fighting human smugglers.

France will continue to be at the forefront of diplomatic efforts. To continue the fight against Islamic terrorism under the auspices of the UN Security Council, he said.

France sent two transport planes to Kabul on Monday afternoon to evacuate its nationals and local aid workers to the United Arab Emirates.

EU foreign ministers will hold a crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, and Greece has demanded that the issue also be discussed at a meeting of EU interior ministers on Wednesday. The solution must be common and it must be a European solution, said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi.

Greece does not want to become an entry point into the EU for Afghans fleeing the escalating conflict, he said, calling for a joint EU response to the crisis.

Greece was on the front lines of the European migration crisis in 2015, when nearly a million people fleeing the conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan landed on its islands. Like other EU member states, Greece is nervous that developments in Afghanistan could trigger a repeat of that crisis.

“We are clearly saying that we will not and cannot be the gateway to Europe for refugees and migrants who may try to come to the European Union,” Mitarachi told state broadcaster ERT. We can not have millions of people leaving Afghanistan and coming to the European Union and certainly not through Greece.