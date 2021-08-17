Lawmakers unite in bilateral fury over Afghanistan withdrawal

Mr. Bidens’s televised speech, in which he vowed not to spend more American lives fighting endlessly in another country’s civil war, reassured some Democrats.

Thank you President Biden for learning from the mistakes of the past and for articulating clearly the costs of endless war, said Representative Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, on Twitter.

Finding a few vocal defenders earlier in the day, administration aides had distributed talk points to Congressional Democrats to strengthen the presidents’ position.

The administration said the fall of the Afghan government and the chaos that followed were not accusations of US policy, but evidence that the only way to prevent the catastrophe would have been to increase the presence of US troops. And responding to critics who say the president was caught red-handed, the conversation points: The administration knew there was a special possibility that Kabul would fall into the hands of the Taliban. It was not inevitable. It was an opportunity.

Updated August 17, 2021, 8:45 am ET

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat and former Marine Corps officer who served in Helmand Province, argued that Mr. Bidens’ only possible options were to increase the US military presence in Afghanistan as the withdrawal deadline was agreed. Mr. Trump, came and went or to finally tell the truth to the American people.

What I have heard from voters, he said in an interview, is that what was being seen in Afghanistan is disturbing, but that people appreciate the president’s integrity to stress that there is no end there. Twenty years was a long time to give Afghan leaders to sow the seeds of civil society, and instead they sowed only the seeds of corruption and incompetence.

But privately, some Liberal Democrats were upset that images of chaos in Kabul would serve as an explosion for hawk Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, to fight Democrats seeking to repeal authorizations to use military force. adopted in 1991 before the Persian Gulf War, in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks and in 2002 before the US invasion of Iraq.