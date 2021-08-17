International
Lawmakers unite in bilateral fury over Afghanistan withdrawal
President Bidens on Monday unequivocally defended his decisions in Afghanistan rallying some Democrats to his side, but the president still faces angry and increasingly public criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the chaos that is descending on Kabul.
After leaving the White House largely unprotected, some Democratic leaders expressed preliminary support after the speech.
President Biden understands history when it comes to Afghanistan, said Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, a member of the Democratic leadership. He made the difficult decision not to hand over this longer American war to a fifth president, and if he withdrew from the withdrawal deal originally negotiated by President Trump, Taliban attacks on American forces would have resumed and demanded another increase of American troops Me
But other lawmakers were not mixed. Many moderate Democrats remained angry with the Biden administration for what they saw as horrific planning for the evacuation of Americans and their allies. The Liberal Democrats, who have long called for an end to military engagement around the world, still murmured that images outside Kabul were hurting their cause.
And Republicans who months ago hailed former President Donald J. Trumps’ even faster schedule to end US military involvement in the nation’s longest war have set aside their earlier encouragement to accuse Mr. Biden for humiliating the nation.
If Mr Biden expected the bipartisan consensus on withdrawing from Afghanistan to protect him from criticism, he would most likely be disappointed, at least for now.
We did not need to be in this position; we did not need to see these scenes at Kabul airport with our Afghan friends boarding a C-17, said Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan. We should have started this evacuation months ago.
Representative Seth Moulton, Massachusetts Democrat and former Captain in the Marine Corps, said that for months, he had been asking the administration to provide a refugee plan. I was very clear: We need a plan. We need someone in charge, he said. Honestly, we still haven’t really seen the plan yet.
They had weeks of opportunities. They had an amazing coalition of liberal and conservative lawmakers who were willing to support the administration in this effort, continued Mr. Moulton, who serves on the Armed Services Committee. In my mind this was not just a national security mistake, but a political mistake, too.
Mr. Bidens’s televised speech, in which he vowed not to spend more American lives fighting endlessly in another country’s civil war, reassured some Democrats.
Thank you President Biden for learning from the mistakes of the past and for articulating clearly the costs of endless war, said Representative Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, on Twitter.
Finding a few vocal defenders earlier in the day, administration aides had distributed talk points to Congressional Democrats to strengthen the presidents’ position.
The administration said the fall of the Afghan government and the chaos that followed were not accusations of US policy, but evidence that the only way to prevent the catastrophe would have been to increase the presence of US troops. And responding to critics who say the president was caught red-handed, the conversation points: The administration knew there was a special possibility that Kabul would fall into the hands of the Taliban. It was not inevitable. It was an opportunity.
Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat and former Marine Corps officer who served in Helmand Province, argued that Mr. Bidens’ only possible options were to increase the US military presence in Afghanistan as the withdrawal deadline was agreed. Mr. Trump, came and went or to finally tell the truth to the American people.
What I have heard from voters, he said in an interview, is that what was being seen in Afghanistan is disturbing, but that people appreciate the president’s integrity to stress that there is no end there. Twenty years was a long time to give Afghan leaders to sow the seeds of civil society, and instead they sowed only the seeds of corruption and incompetence.
But privately, some Liberal Democrats were upset that images of chaos in Kabul would serve as an explosion for hawk Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, to fight Democrats seeking to repeal authorizations to use military force. adopted in 1991 before the Persian Gulf War, in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks and in 2002 before the US invasion of Iraq.
The Democratic Left has been pushing for significant cuts in military spending and the Department of Defense’s overseas commitments and a reorganization of government priorities toward programs against poverty, education and child welfare. But now it has to contend with indelible images of the cost of U.S. secession.
That’s what we get because we’re relying on empty slogans like Bring Troops Home and No More Endless Wars, Representative Daniel Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas and a former member of the Navy SEALs, told Fox & Friends on Monday.
Mr McConnell, who was unsparing during Mr Trump’s administration in despising the former presidents’ desire to fulfill his campaign promise to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, said the enemies of the nations were watching the embarrassment of a fallen superpower .
The two-decade involvement of America in Afghanistan has had many authors, said Mr. McConnell. So they made strategic mistakes along the way. But while the monumental collapse that our experts predicted unfolding in Kabul today, the responsibility rests entirely on the shoulders of our current commander-in-chief.
However, few Republicans were willing to allude to the role played by any of Mr. Bidens’s predecessors or to the fact that Mr. Trump had supported an even faster withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and in April called the end of the war a miracle, and positive things to do.
Representative Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican and chairman of the right-wing Free House Freedom Group, said Monday that Mr. Biden had abandoned Trumps peace plan and exit strategy and accidentally created his own. In February, Mr. Biggs had written to Mr. Biden urging him to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.
But in a sign that lawmakers believed the withdrawal from Afghanistan was still supported by many American voters, at least for the time being, even some tough-tempered Republicans did not condemn the decision itself.
There is a difference between the decision to withdraw and the way that decision was executed, Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, told Fox & Friends.
Whatever you think of the first decision, the execution by Joe Biden has been careless in negligence, he said, adding that all Biden had to do was probably wait a few more months to begin the withdrawal.
The political impact of the chaos and possible bloodshed in Afghanistan is far from clear, whether in next year’s midterm congressional elections or the 2024 presidential election. Mr. Trump felt the political advantage of withdrawal when he signed a peace deal with the Taliban, even invited Taliban leaders to Camp David ahead of an anniversary of the September 11 attacks, launched by Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. (The idea was quickly abandoned.)
As images from Kabul fade from television screens this week, the relief that the war is over at least for American troops could be the dominant emotional outcome.
Representative Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat and former Marine who served in Iraq, told a long statement on Twitter that the American public had simply stopped being interested in Afghanistan years ago.
Our army did not fail in Afghanistan. The American people did not fail Afghanistan, wrote Mr. Gallego. Our pride of the elites in Washington DC did. We failed to understand Afghanistan and failed to understand the will of the American public for a long engagement again.
Jonathan Weisman contributed reporting.
