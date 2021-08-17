Avoid non-essential travel to fire-affected areas, urges BC public safety minister

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) -The BC public safety minister is doubling his messages to people to avoid all non-essential travel to areas affected by the province fire.

Mike Farnworth did not say the words Monday when he urged people to avoid vacations in places like Okanagan, which is drowning out fires, evacuations and evacuation alarms.

“Given the conditions we are seeing in our communities and on our highways, I want to be clear: do not travel to fire-affected areas for non-essential reasons. We want to make sure that people in fire-affected communities will be able to evacuate if necessary and have access to the support they need, “he said.

“If you plan to travel to those areas, it’s time to change your plans. “Instead, visit an area of ​​the province where your presence will not strain local resources and will have a positive impact,” the security minister added.

The situation of wildfire before Christ has escalated in recent weeks. Over the weekend, fire on Mount July jumped over the Coquihalla Highway, joining another fire on the other side and closing Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt.

This has complicated the situation for many people who have tried to get out of the interior before Christ on the Lower Continent. While Coquihalla remains closed, Highway 5A and Highway 3 are both open, providing drivers with alternative routes.

DO NOT travel to areas affected by #BCWildfires for non-essential reasons.

People in those communities should be able to evacuate, if necessary, and have access to support.

If you had plans, change them. Instead, visit somewhere in BC your presence will not strain local resources. pic.twitter.com/nikni3Urg8 – Transport before Christ (@TranBC) 16 August 2021

There are currently more than 260 fires burning across the province, most of them in the Kamloops and Southeastern fire centers. Both of those areas are home to popular travel destinations, such as Okanagan and Kootenays.

However, with many evacuation orders issued and others placed on alert, spaces for evacuees are filling up.

“The fire risk in most of the Interior continues to be extremely serious, and we are in a challenging fire in the coming days,” Farnworth said.

Minister of Public Safety @mikefarnworthbc confirms significant damage done during the last 24 hours by #fires and he strongly advises against non-essential travel to fire-affected communities. He again urges people to obey evacuation orders. #bcpoli @ NEWS1130 – Marcella Bernardo (@MBernardoNews) 16 August 2021

He is reminding people that the Central Okanagan region is still facing a COVID-19 outbreak and that Home Health continues to advise against non-essential travel to and from the region.

“So that, along with the current danger, ash and smoke means it ‘s not the time to visit or travel,” Farnworth said, adding that it does not mean people living in the region are being asked to leave.

Related articles:

However, he urged people who are under the evacuation alert to be ready to leave at some point if their alarm changes to an order.

“The fire activity we’ve seen this summer, the fire conditions, they have been extreme. Under these conditions, escape routes can be quickly compromised or interrupted quickly,” Farnworth explained, pointing to a situation that forced Fire Service members of Church BC to be sheltered in safe areas due to aggressive fire activity.

“The speed with which these fires move continues to challenge our professionals. He points out how important it is for people to follow the instructions of the First Nations and local governments immediately. “