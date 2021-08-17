Connect with us

International

Avoid non-essential travel to fire-affected areas, urges BC public safety minister

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) -The BC public safety minister is doubling his messages to people to avoid all non-essential travel to areas affected by the province fire.

Mike Farnworth did not say the words Monday when he urged people to avoid vacations in places like Okanagan, which is drowning out fires, evacuations and evacuation alarms.

“Given the conditions we are seeing in our communities and on our highways, I want to be clear: do not travel to fire-affected areas for non-essential reasons. We want to make sure that people in fire-affected communities will be able to evacuate if necessary and have access to the support they need, “he said.

“If you plan to travel to those areas, it’s time to change your plans. “Instead, visit an area of ​​the province where your presence will not strain local resources and will have a positive impact,” the security minister added.

The situation of wildfire before Christ has escalated in recent weeks. Over the weekend, fire on Mount July jumped over the Coquihalla Highway, joining another fire on the other side and closing Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt.

This has complicated the situation for many people who have tried to get out of the interior before Christ on the Lower Continent. While Coquihalla remains closed, Highway 5A and Highway 3 are both open, providing drivers with alternative routes.

There are currently more than 260 fires burning across the province, most of them in the Kamloops and Southeastern fire centers. Both of those areas are home to popular travel destinations, such as Okanagan and Kootenays.

However, with many evacuation orders issued and others placed on alert, spaces for evacuees are filling up.

“The fire risk in most of the Interior continues to be extremely serious, and we are in a challenging fire in the coming days,” Farnworth said.

He is reminding people that the Central Okanagan region is still facing a COVID-19 outbreak and that Home Health continues to advise against non-essential travel to and from the region.

“So that, along with the current danger, ash and smoke means it ‘s not the time to visit or travel,” Farnworth said, adding that it does not mean people living in the region are being asked to leave.

Related articles:

However, he urged people who are under the evacuation alert to be ready to leave at some point if their alarm changes to an order.

“The fire activity we’ve seen this summer, the fire conditions, they have been extreme. Under these conditions, escape routes can be quickly compromised or interrupted quickly,” Farnworth explained, pointing to a situation that forced Fire Service members of Church BC to be sheltered in safe areas due to aggressive fire activity.

“The speed with which these fires move continues to challenge our professionals. He points out how important it is for people to follow the instructions of the First Nations and local governments immediately. “

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.citynews1130.com/2021/08/17/bc-non-essential-travel-wildfires/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: