What you need to know about the fires of our era before August 17th

Latest on fires:

Thousands of properties are under evacuation order on Tuesday as 70km / h ignites dozens of wildfires across BC over the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 86 evacuation orders and about 125 evacuation alerts in place.

Hundreds fled their homes under the sky filled with orange smoke on Sunday after evacuations were ordered in communities across the southern hinterland. The others, however, chose to stay behind and try to protect their properties, which officials are condemning as 10 people had to be rescued by firefighters from the White Rock Lake fire on Sunday evening.

CentralOkanagan Emergency Operations Center Director Brian Reardon said firefighters should withdraw from the flame control and put those who escaped evacuation orders on greater risk by order.

“I think that [situation] speaks for itself. We really encourage people to pack your things and clear the area to let firefighters do their job. “It’s all about protecting life,” Reardonsaid said.

The White Rock Lake fire remains a major concern for firefighters and officials, and is currently 647 square miles in size.

On Sunday, firefighters near Killiney Beach on the west side of Lake Okanagan were unable to leave the area safely due to the aggressive behavior of the fire. The crews were pulled from the fire and because they could not travel, they had to be sheltered on site until the roads became accessible.

The BC Fire Service says they are looking for breaches in fire guards previously built to control the blaze after the recent fire activity.

Poor visibility due to tosmoke who dropped fixed-wing aircraft on Monday, but helicopters were available to assist with the suppression effort.

A couple watches the newly lit fire on Mount Law, near Peachland and Glenrosa on the west side of Lake Okanagan, off the coast of Kelowna on Sunday. (Artur Gajda / REUTERS)

The Sparks Lake Fire now covers 892 square miles and is the largest fire burning in the province.

According to Farnworth, the Lytton fire complex, Tremont Creek, Mountain Mountain and Mcay Creek are also a “significant” concern.

As of April 1, more than 1,500 wildfires have been lit throughout our era, burning a total of 8,055 square miles.

Thousands of personnel have joined the firefighting efforts, including 500 people from the province. Another 200 people are expected to arrive from other provinces this week.

Up to 60 properties damaged by White Rock Lake fire

Laura Wilson, with the Central Okanagan Regional District, said Monday that up to 60 properties could have been “significantly damaged” by the White Rock Lake fire.

“Limited structural damage” has also been reported due to the MountLaw mountain fire that is also burning in the district, she said.

“At this time, we still cannot confirm that number,” Wilson said. “We are only working with BC Wildfire in order to enter the area to confirm those properties.”

During a press conference Monday, officials said it was unclear how much property had been damaged or destroyed by the fire so far this year.

Discouraged tourism

Several highways, including the Coquihalla Highway connecting the southern hinterland and the lower continent, are closed or under a travel advicedue to fires burning nearby and in some cases, jumping the road.

Officials are urging tourists to stay away from areas affected by the fires.

“Now is not the time to travel inland for non-essential travel,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told a news conference Monday.

The BC Fire Service has also asked people to stay away from fire-affected areas in order to provide access and security for first responders.

Ships are also being asked to avoid areas of Lake Okanagan using air support.

DO NOT travel to areas affected by #BCWildfires for non-essential reasons.

People in those communities should be able to evacuate, if necessary, and have access to support.

If you had plans, change them. Instead, visit somewhere in BC your presence will not strain local resources. pic.twitter.com/nikni3Urg8 –@TransBC

Lower temperatures in forecast

A cold front passed on Monday BC, bringing much-needed rain and colder temperatures.

“While we have several days of forecasting cooler weather now, winds continue to be an issue for our crews, causing the fire to behave very radically and actively,” Wilson said.

Dry conditions will return to the province later this week, but temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal average for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting more rain over the weekend Kamloopsand Kelownathis.

Officials say long-term forecasts show the rest of August will be colder than it has been all summer. A “mixed bag” of moisture is expected, though some rainfall is forecast to fall in the coming weeks.

Anyone who decides against evacuation should leave immediately.

The evacuation must have taken place across the province across the country being evacuated from a community by a large fire.

Tofindtheclosesttoyou, visittheEmergency Management BC.page

Evacuees are encouraged to register withEmergency Support Servicesonline, regardless of whether or not they have access to services at an evacuation center.

READ MORE:

Do you have a story to share?

If you are affected by the fires of our era BC and want to share your story, email [email protected]