Dozens killed in Niger village attack | Niger News





Motorcycle attackers killed 37 people, including 14 children, in the Tillaberi region, according to the interior ministry.

More than 30 people were killed in a rebel attack in the West African country of Niger, the Interior Ministry said. Gunmen on motorcycles attacked the village of Darey Dey in the Tillaberi region near the border with Mali on Monday, killing 37 people, including 14 children, according to the ministry. The attackers attacked while people were working on the ground, a local official told the AFP news agency. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but several al-Qaeda-linked armed groups or ISIL (ISIS) are active in the region. Rated as the poorest country in the world by the UN Human Development Index, Nigeria lies in the heart of the arid Sahel region of West Africa, which is battling a nine-year insurgency. The bloodshed began in northern Mali in 2012 and then spread to the center of the country before hitting neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso. Tillaber has borne the brunt of the crisis. Darey Dey, located 40 km (25 miles) east of Banibangou town, was already rocked by a bloody attack on March 15th. The rebels killed 66 people in attacks on the village and buyer vehicles returning from the weekly market in Banibangou. According to a number released last Wednesday by Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than 420 civilians have been killed in rebel attacks in Tillabery and the neighboring Tahoua region this year. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes. Islamic militant groups appear to be waging war on the civilian population in western Nigeria, Corinne Dufka, director of HRWs Sahel, said in the report. Among those killed were village heads, imams, people with disabilities and numerous children, some executed after being abducted by their parents, HRW said. The groups have also destroyed schools and churches and imposed restrictions based on their strict interpretation of Islam. The Banibangou Department lies in the so-called three-border area where the borders of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge. The area is known for attacks by highly mobile fighters linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL. Three attacks by gunmen on motorcycles were carried out in the Banibangou area on July 25, 29 and August 9, killing 48 people, according to authorities. The atrocities were also committed in southeastern Niger by Nigerian fighters from Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP). In January, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said the number of internally displaced persons in the Sahel had exceeded two million. Another 850,000 people were refugees. In Niger, which has a population of nearly 23 million, the government has little control over desert areas outside the cities, a fact that is exploited not only by rebel groups but also by criminal networks, such as human traffickers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/17/more-than-30-killed-in-niger-village-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos