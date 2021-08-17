International
The missing 12-year-old girl has autism and has disappeared before, police say
A 12-year-old girl, who had been missing since Monday, was also missing, Toronto police said Tuesday.
Teniah Earle, 12, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 near Dawes Road and Gower Street. She has already been gone for more than 30 hours.
“She has been known to wander in the past and has been known to wander long distances,” Sgt said. Bryan Magee of Division 55 at a press conference Tuesday.
He added that she has also been known to turn to members of the public to ask for food or drink.
“Please pay attention to anyone who walks around, maybe someone who is alone and may appear to be anxious,” Magee said.
“She will sometimes approach people and sometimes not.”
Police want members of the public to approach and check Earle if they see him, or, if they do not feel comfortable, to keep an eye on him and contact the police immediately.
Officers set up a command post Monday in the Dawes Road and Park Vista area, near Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue, to assist with the search.
Magee said police believe she is in the area because she has used the trails in Taylor Creek Park before and does not have a wallet or cell phone that would allow her to use public transportation.
He added that police do not believe bad play is involved.
Police describe the Earleas five feet, six inches long and about 130 to 140 pounds. Magee said Earle has a slender and medium structure, her hair is short short braids, and she was last seen wearing a thin blue short-sleeved blouse with thin white vertical stripes , black pants with black legs and black stripes with a pink and white embellishment that are probably Puma branded.
Earle was last seen with a clutch bag that could be a pencil and a gray plastic water bottle with a silver cap and a Hyundai logo on it, Magee said.
Police are urging members of the public to share any information on 416-808-5500.
For more stories about Black Canadians’ experiences of anti-Black racism in success stories within the Black community see Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/missing-12-year-old-1.6143469
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]