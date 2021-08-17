The missing 12-year-old girl has autism and has disappeared before, police say

A 12-year-old girl, who had been missing since Monday, was also missing, Toronto police said Tuesday.

Teniah Earle, 12, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 near Dawes Road and Gower Street. She has already been gone for more than 30 hours.

“She has been known to wander in the past and has been known to wander long distances,” Sgt said. Bryan Magee of Division 55 at a press conference Tuesday.

He added that she has also been known to turn to members of the public to ask for food or drink.

“Please pay attention to anyone who walks around, maybe someone who is alone and may appear to be anxious,” Magee said.

“She will sometimes approach people and sometimes not.”

Police want members of the public to approach and check Earle if they see him, or, if they do not feel comfortable, to keep an eye on him and contact the police immediately.

Officers set up a command post Monday in the Dawes Road and Park Vista area, near Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue, to assist with the search.

Magee said police believe she is in the area because she has used the trails in Taylor Creek Park before and does not have a wallet or cell phone that would allow her to use public transportation.

He added that police do not believe bad play is involved.

Police describe the Earleas five feet, six inches long and about 130 to 140 pounds. Magee said Earle has a slender and medium structure, her hair is short short braids, and she was last seen wearing a thin blue short-sleeved blouse with thin white vertical stripes , black pants with black legs and black stripes with a pink and white embellishment that are probably Puma branded.

Earle was last seen with a clutch bag that could be a pencil and a gray plastic water bottle with a silver cap and a Hyundai logo on it, Magee said.

Police are urging members of the public to share any information on 416-808-5500.

For more stories about Black Canadians’ experiences of anti-Black racism in success stories within the Black community see Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.