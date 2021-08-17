



A total of 22 people killed themselves in Renfrewshire last year, according to new figures released today. Although they also show that the region has the second lowest suicide rate in Scotland. The annual National Census of Scotland (NRS) statistics show that the number of people who completed suicide increased from 16 in 2019 to 22 last year. However, the overall rate for the last four years is 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people – the second lowest of all 32 council areas. The average across Scotland is 14.1 per 100,000 people. MM VERY NEWS from PAISLEY’s daily expression The number of suicides in Scotland dropped by three per cent last year NRS data show there were 805 possible suicides in Scotland in 2020 – up from 833 in 2019. Between June and September, however, there were 28 percent more suicides than usual for those four months. Rachel Cackett, executive director of the Samaritans of Scotland, said: “Each of these 805 deaths represents a lost life, with devastating consequences for families, friends and communities. We know that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our entire lives, creating new mental health challenges and exacerbating existing suicidal risk factors. “However, it is important to remember that there is no single reason why someone takes their own life and that a number of factors contribute to suicide risk. Suicide deaths in Scotland have been on the rise since 2017, and so the data today are small but positive step. She added: However, a life lost from suicide is too great, and these figures are a reminder why suicide prevention should remain a priority as we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic. “As a member of the Suicide Prevention Steering Group, we have welcomed a renewed focus on suicide prevention at the national and local levels. This is leading to real changes in the way we support people experiencing a suicide crisis and those who remain. dead from suicide, in tackling stigma and through public awareness, ensuring that more people feel able to seek and have support. Rose Fitzpatrick CBE, QPM, chair of the Suicide Prevention Leadership Group, believes that the true impact of coronavirus blockade on people’s mental health can still be fully discovered. She said: it is also important to note that we look at the data in the longer term. A single year of metrics can not provide a clear picture of trends, and just as well analyze today’s announcement with colleagues in our Academic Advisory Group to better understand the picture. This is especially important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, because we still do not fully understand the full extent of the impact it will have on people of all ages. “The next wave of Scottish Government Mental Health Tracker will be published soon. This will provide a further insight into the wider state of mental health of people across Scotland during the pandemic. Samaritans provide free anonymous and confidential emotional support for people experiencing crisis and anxiety, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.

