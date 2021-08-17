Former CEO of 1MDB confirms that Jho Low was the real CEO, claims that Prime Minister Najib staged drama despite knowing that the funds disappeared

KUALA LUMPUR (August 17): A former CEO of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) confirmed today in the Supreme Court that he was effectively run by the nose while receiving instructions from businessman Low Taek Jho, who was practically the real CEO of the government – owned company.

Former 1MDB-CEO Mohd Hazem Abd Rahman however explained his belief that the instructions from Low better known as Jho Low were in fact the same as the instructions from Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was prime minister at the time.

Mohd Hazem also told the court today that this was confirmed through events such as Lows’ presence at a meeting with the prime minister on 1MDB issues. This was despite the fact that Low did not hold any official 1MDB position.

Mohd Hazem went on to assert his belief that Najib as prime minister was part of the Lows scheme for 1MDB, also claiming that Najib allegedly knew the 1MDBs funds had disappeared, but that the then prime minister was allegedly coming to the show claiming that he pretended to ask about the state of funds.

Mohd Hazem said all this while testifying as the 10th prosecution witness against Najib in the last trial involving more than RM 2 billion of 1MDB funds.

Under interrogation by Najibs Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s lawyer, Mohd Hazem agreed that former senior management of 1MDB Terence Geh and Jasmine Loo were directly under the control of the Lows and that he knew from the outset when it was done CEO that double loyalty was only to Low and not to 1MDB. The two officials were to be under Hazems supervision as CEO.

While acknowledging that the two 1MDB officials acted only in the direction of the Lows and that they were not necessarily acting in the interests of the 1MDB, Mohd Hazem said he did nothing to avoid this situation as he equalized Low and Najib together.

Shafee:Now I want to confront you with this important question, why did you do nothing about it? Why not bring this at least to the board of directors?

Hazem:I think we go back to what I said before, they are Jho Low’s people, and Jho Low is basically the prime minister.

When Shafee asked if he had tried to clarify whether Low was the alter ego of then-Prime Minister Najib, Hazem said he had spoken to then-1MDB chairman Tan Sri Lodin Wok Kamaruddin, 1MDB then director Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Najibs then chief private secretary Datuk Azlin Alias. Hazem later said he had done his best to talk to relevant staff who have direct access to the prime minister.

Hazem claimed that Lodin and the entire 1MDB board already knew the company was run by Low.

Asked about what he told Lodin specifically about Geh and Loo, Hazem said most of their conversations revolved around their concerns about treating Jho Low with 1MDB.

Hazem said he had essentially told Lodin about the 1MDB that was in Lows hands and expressed concern about the downside or control of the company, adding that Lodin had also shared the same concerns.

Asked by Shafee, Hazem confirmed that he had never asked or suggested to Lodi that they confirm with then-Prime Minister Najib what Lows’s role was and whether Low controlled 1MDB except for Hazem as CEO.

Shafee:But you agree with the way you describe Jho Low controlling senior management, you were practically not CEO?

Hazem:Yes.

Shafee:Jho Low was running the company through management?

Hazem:Yes, in a way.

Hazem confirmed that he did not suggest to Lodin that they resolve this by checking with Prime Minister Najib if this was the way the 1MDB company would operate and that he took no further action and did not know if Lodin had asked Najib about the matter. Like that.

Shafee then suggested that Hazem was making unsubstantiated assumptions that Jho Low is prime minister and the prime minister is Jho Low and that Lows’s instructions essentially came from Najib, but Hazem noted the meetings where both Najib and Low were present over the issues. 1MDB.

Hazem specifically cited a November 28, 2013 meeting at Najibs’s home in Jalan Langgak Duta attended by 1MDB officials and BSI Singapore representative Yak Yew Chee, where Low was present and began the meeting by briefing on 1MDB issues such as the $ 2.3 billion 1MDBs funds allegedly invested overseas under the auspices of BSI Bank and what BSI Bank told auditor 1MDB KPMG about the funds.

When asked how the November 2013 meeting showed that directives from low management at 1MDB are what Najib instructed, Hazem replied: This is about 1MDB, why would Jho Low need to be there?

Hazem later also noted that Low was an outside party and had attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on 1MDB issues, saying that this was evidence that Low was representing Najibs’ interests: it is very clear that he ( low) should not have been there at all With Him he was there and was admitted to the meeting.

Hazem confirmed that he had never asked Najib what Lows’s role was and how he should react as CEO.

Hazem had previously described Low as a trusted right-hand Najibs, representative and special adviser for 1MDB.

About the bonus

Shafee:You really said you were not the CEO.

Hazem:Yes.

Shafee:You practically ran your nose with the utmost respect?

Hazem:Yes.

Hazem agreed with Shafee that he was concerned and ashamed that he was reduced to being powerless as CEO and that this affected his pride, adding that he had very little or no control over the matter.

Shafee then criticized Hazem over the decision at a 1MDB board meeting on April 22, 2014, which Hazem had acquitted of giving him a bonus after the 1MDB reward committee rated his performance as exceeding expectations.

Shafee repeatedly asked if Hazem had felt ashamed of receiving a reward over his monthly salary of more than 90,000 RM when the company was suspected of falling into the drain and when his pride was touched after he ran his nose as CEO.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Akram Ahmad Gharib said at the time that such questions were not relevant to the charges Najib was facing and that Hazem had already responded that it was a decision taken by the 1MDB board.

Shafee explained that he was trying to challenge Hazems’ credibility: I’m trying to show the volatile answers he has given, namely on the one hand he said he felt ashamed, his pride is affected because as CEO he was not fully CEO, Jho Low was CEO, so he was not doing any work, he was just taking orders virtually, so if your pride is affected, of course the question is why do you get so much bonus and how do you feel?

Hazem later said he was not ashamed to receive his salary and bonus of RM 2.9 million combined for the whole of 2014 after he had done his job as required to meet the objectives set by the 1MDB board.

Hazem disagreed with Shafee’s suggestion that he was allegedly shameless in receiving his salary and bonus as he was part of an alleged plot with Low to hoodwink 1MDB.

Was it a drama?

Shafee highlighted the Nov. 28, 2013, meeting at Najibs’s home and another meeting where Hazem later registered as an KPMG informant on another day that BSI Banks Yak had assured the prime minister that 1MDBs $ 2.3 billion in investment was untouched.

Hazem said he did not know for sure at that point that the funds had disappeared, but had suspected that the funds had probably disappeared.

Shafee then asked why Hazem had not sought to speak privately with Prime Minister Najib and share his suspicions about the 1MDB funds to help save the company and the country, with Hazem then saying he believed Najib already knew the funds were gone.

Hazem:Because as far as I am concerned, the Prime Minister knows, he is part of the scheme.

Shafee:Does the Prime Minister know that the money disappeared?

Hazem:From the beginning I told you, the presence of Jho Low is prime minister, that was what they told me.

Hazem however agreed that he had never confirmed whether Low was indeed prime minister and agreed that he was making an assumption that Najib already knew that 1MDB funds were missing.

Shafee:Do you think that Datuk Seri Najib, in that meeting, do you think that Datuk Seri Najib when he asked for funding, he was informed about the funds, for all those meetings, you are saying that Datuk Seri Najib was pretending to ask all these questions because he knows the money is gone?

Hazem:I will not answer on his behalf.

Shafee:I ask you, are you saying Datuk Series Najib when it was informed about the funds, was it all a drama from Datuk Series Najib?

Hazem:Yes.

Hazem later disagreed with Shafee’s suggestion that it was not Najib who was trying to put on a drama about the 1MDB funds, and did not agree that it was Hazem, Yak and Low trying to put on the alleged drama to impress Najib and the members of 1MDB board.

The Najibs 1MDB trial before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes tomorrow morning. – Malaysian Post