Tasmanian Prime Minister – Further protection for Tasmania against the Delta species

17 August 2021

Peter Gutwein, Prime Minister

Protecting the Tasmanians remains our absolute priority as we continue to respond to the emerging COVID-19 outbreaks in other states and the Delta-type severity.

That is why we are introducing another protection for our border controls and hotel quarantine from today.

Anyone who has been approved to travel to Tasmania from a high-risk 1-level location such as New South Wales is currently classified will now be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of traveling their in Tasmania. The test results will be able to be uploaded to the G2G system before the trip and will provide another layer of protection and compatibility with our already robust systems.

We want to make sure that those who need to return home can do so safely, so it is important that those who do not need to come to Tasmania at this time do not, and we believe that this requirement extra will help us with this.

Our strong border restrictions have worked to keep Tasmanians safe and will remain in place with NSW for the foreseeable future. Victoria and ACT have extended their blockades for two weeks and our border restrictions will remain unchanged with those States.

In some positive news, all of Queensland will be at low risk by midnight tonight, except for high-risk environments that will remain listed until completed after 14 days. Information on those facilities can be found at www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au

This will be welcome news for many people, as the situation improves in Queensland, where they have tightened border measures with NSW.

The largest Darwin and Katherine regions in the Northern Territory were also declared high risk level 2 yesterday at 16:00. This means that any person who has been to any of those NT municipalities will not be allowed to enter Tasmania unless they are an approved essential traveler. The home stay direction has been applied to anyone who arrived in Tasmania and was in Darwin, Palmerston and Katherine counties on or from 23:00 on 12 August and arrived here before 16:00 yesterday.

A critical element of our Delta Shield Plan is the Super Six Vaccination program, which is our biggest defense and is under development.

Our goal is to have more than 63 percent of Tasmanians who had their first dose by September 12, and we are on track – currently down to just under 54 percent.

Importantly, our program will take on even more momentum, with the creation of new Pfizer super clinics in Hobart and Burnie.

The Hobart Super Clinic will be held at MAC 02 Macquarie Wharf on the weekends of August 28 and 29, delivering 2000 doses, and the Burnie Super Clinic at the Burnie Center for the Arts and Functions will be held on the weekends of September 11 and 12, offering 1400 doses additional.

I especially urge those ages 30-59 who have not yet received your first dose of the vaccine to take advantage of these extra appointments and book now.

Nearly one in three qualified Tasmanians are now fully vaccinated and we need to keep up the momentum. I urge everyone – do not wait, get vaccinated.

To book an appointment, call the Public Health hotline at 1800 671 738 or book online at https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination/Book-your-vaccine

More press releases by Peter Gutwein

More press releases from the Prime Minister