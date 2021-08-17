Afghans in Australia will not return when the security situation remains dire, says Minister | Australian Immigration and Asylum

The Australian government has sought to reassure thousands of Afghan nationals on temporary visas that they will not be sent back to Afghanistan, but lawyers say the moratorium does not go far enough to allay their fears.

No Afghan visa holder currently in Australia will be required to return to Afghanistan as the security situation there remains dire, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced on Tuesday.

Afghan citizens currently in Australia on temporary visas will be supported by the Australian Government.

There are about 50,000 people born in Afghanistan in AustraliaWith the Government it has issued about 8,500 humanitarian visas to Afghans since 2013, including 1,800 visas for Afghan nationals employed by the Australian military or government in Afghanistan and members of their families.

More than 4,200 Afghan nationals living in Australia on temporary visas.

To date, the government has made no commitment to provide additional humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Afghanistan, nor to grant permanent visas to those holding temporary visas in Australia.

Australia will continue to meet our international humanitarian obligations with our generous humanitarian and resettlement program which is flexible and available to address crises in our region, Hawke said.

Hawke confirmed the move after Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC on Tuesday morning: No Afghan visa holder will be required to return to Afghanistan at this stage.

But human rights groups and refugees have called on the government to provide greater security for Afghan nationals, noting that the government had told Myanmar nationals that they would be able to stand up after the February military coup. there.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Penny Wong said the government should stop fabricating that somehow people will be able to return.

Wong said the government should provide a way for existing Afghan temporary protection visa holders to stay in Australia permanently.

It must also use its unallocated humanitarian visa capacity to help Afghan citizens who are most at risk of being targeted by the Taliban, including women, human rights activists and members of minorities.

Wong said the government should also deal with partner and family visas of Australian citizens, many of whom had waited a long time to process their applications.

‘Time for deep, unpleasant questions’: Scott Morrison’s message to Afghanistan veterans

She raised fears that the possible military operation to rescue people from Kabul, including translators, guards and support staff who assisted Australian forces and diplomats in Afghanistan, had been organized too late.

“We all hope so and obviously we support these efforts, this mission, the efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan, but I have to say I’m afraid it ‘s too little, too late,” Wong told ABC. Now they were left waiting and hoping for the success of a last-minute, high-risk operation.

Green Senator Nick McKim said Australia had a moral imperative to provide help and support to the people of Afghanistan.

Stopping deportations to Afghanistan is almost not enough, and it shows the depth of these governments’ lack of compassion.

Admitting 20,000 humanitarian participants and providing permanent protection to Afghan citizens already in Australia is the smallest thing we can do.

Canada has announced it will resettle an additional 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan in response to a resurgence of the Taliban in power.

The Australian Refugee Council has written to the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, with a number of requests, including support from people whose asylum applications have previously been rejected to submit new applications in light of changing circumstances in Afghanistan.

Refugee Council chief executive Paul Power said the government should provide permanent protection for Afghans on temporary protection visas.

Such a move would acknowledge that members of this group are unlikely to be able to return safely for many years to come and need the assurance that they can continue to live in Australia without the continuing fear of forced return. .

Power also called on the government to provide additional refugee accommodation for Afghan refugees, as it did in 2015 with an additional 12,000 places for Syrian and Iraqi refugees. He noted Canada’s extra seats for Afghans.

Australia could also urge other displaced states to do the same, sending a strong and positive message to states receiving Afghan refugees that the world is ready to share responsibility in protecting lives at risk, he said.

Graham Thom, Amnesty International’s refugee rights adviser in Australia, said Australia’s response to the emerging Afghan crisis was beyond disappointing.

This must be utterly devastating for Afghans here in Australia. Surely the government should look at other options, given the response of other countries that were part of the International Security Assistance Force, such as Canada. We have a clear moral obligation to those who have supported Australia or have a connection to Australian citizens and residents.