Exports from Ireland to UK rise in post-Brexit trade imbalance | Brexit





Exports from Ireland to the UK rose in the first six months after Brexit after imports sent in the opposite direction fell, according to Irish government figures. As a sign of post-Brexit imbalances in trade, Central Statistics Office of Ireland (CSO) said that exports of goods to the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) increased by 20% to 6.7 billion (5.7 billion) in the first six months of 2021, an increase of more than 1.1 billion compared to the same period in 2020. However, imports from the UK fell by more than 2.5 billion, or 32%, to stay at 5.3 billion in the same period. According to the CSO, exports from the UK to Ireland fell by 16% in June compared to the same month in 2020, with food, livestock and manufactured products hit the hardest. British exporters have been hit hardest by Brexit as they faced border controls from 1 January on shipments to the EU, while Irish and EU exporters to Britain have benefited from a phased approach the British government chose for a 12- transition period. monthly. This means that while all food and plant exports to the EU have been subject to sanitary and phytosanitary controls since January, countries including Ireland selling to the UK will not be subject to full bureaucracy until January 2022. This may explain why exports of food and live animals from Ireland to the UK increased from 315 million in June 2020 to 322 million in June 2021, while imports to Ireland almost halved from 243 million to 119 million. Exports to the UK in June rose overall by 575 million to 1.42 billion compared to the same month in 2020, with the largest increase recorded in the chemicals and related products sector, and in the machinery and equipment sector of transport. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow Business Guardian on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Previous studies show that trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has benefited from Brexit, with Northern Irish businesses now buying some raw ingredients south of the border due to a lack of trade barriers. The latest look from the CSO showed that the value of goods imported from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland increased by 77% to almost 1.8 billion in the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. Exports from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland increased by 40% to almost 1.6 billion over the same period, reflecting the increase in cross-border trade since Brexit as the region remained effectively in the EU single market for goods.

