“They were sitting with their hands”: Insiders say Biden’s team wasted precious time evacuating Afghans

These cases, detailed for POLITICO by five US officials and people familiar with the situation, are indicative of how the administration lost valuable time and failed to prepare to evacuate thousands of people at risk as the Taliban plotted their return. Deficiencies in the planning and execution of the withdrawal have led to shocking scenes of Afghans being captured behind US military cargo planes as they leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where President Joe Biden has sent up to 7,000 troops to deal with the chaos.

They were sitting on their hands, said an aide to Congress who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss domestic issues. They started growing only three to four weeks ago. In fact, it was only on Saturday that the State Department working group approached the same activist organizations and asked for their help in completing a list of names of people in need of relocation.

A State Department spokesman did not deny these accounts, but said, “We are actively working in every possible case to make sure we can help those who have helped us, noting that 2,000 Afghans and their families are now in the United States.

A defense official confirmed that there was no comprehensive list at the Pentagon, saying: “We are not aware of any database containing a list of Afghans who have worked with us in recent years. However, the official said there are likely to have partial lists maintained by other agencies or private contractors, but cannot confirm in one way or another.

Administration officials insist they have done everything they can to evacuate friendly Afghans, handling complex logistics, while ending America’s military involvement in the war. They also say larger factors complicated their response, such as the previous administrations’ lack of interest in the issue, a devastated staff and the pandemic.

But a State Department official acknowledged that all explanations are short. If you want excuses, there is plenty to choose from, but they will be little consolation for the dead, the official said.

Officials say they worked to address the issue of visa applicants long before the failure in Afghanistan.

We were asked by the State Department to provide support for their operation. This is not a suggestion when SIVs became a priority for the government that has been for many years, Garry Reid from the Pentagon Afghanistan Crisis Action Group told reporters Monday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby later noted Tuesday that the administration will try to evacuate all Afghans and U.S. citizens seeking visas by Aug. 31, the scheduled withdrawal date for U.S. troops.

Others are unconvinced that President Biden and his team have given priority to the special visa issue, saying they have long expressed political concerns that delayed their response. They saw it as the worst political outcome for them to bring Afghans to the US, for fear of internal consequences if someone commits a terrorist act, a person familiar with the administrations who thinks he is speculative.

An administration official sent a similar message to POLITICO on Monday: As if they want credit from the Liberals to end Trump’s cruelty to immigrants and refugees, but they also do not want the political reaction coming from current refugees coming to America numbers of any size. White House officials have long denied this.

Critics of the administration’s response say the US should have been prepared for this eventuality by at least February 2020, when it was earlier President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban this would see the withdrawal of American troops by May of this year. And they say the administration should have moved faster after Biden in April made the decision to withdraw US troops no later than 9/11.

In response, Major General Hank Taylor said U.S. forces are doing everything they can now to move them into danger. The airport remains safe, he told reporters on Tuesday, noting that the US hopes flights will depart every hour to evacuate 5,000-9,000 people a day.

All this is too late for activists. They were not interested, said Matt Zeller, co-founder of the group Nobody Was Left Behind, a group that helps special immigrant visa applicants. People have to take responsibility for that.