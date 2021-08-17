International
“They were sitting with their hands”: Insiders say Biden’s team wasted precious time evacuating Afghans
These cases, detailed for POLITICO by five US officials and people familiar with the situation, are indicative of how the administration lost valuable time and failed to prepare to evacuate thousands of people at risk as the Taliban plotted their return. Deficiencies in the planning and execution of the withdrawal have led to shocking scenes of Afghans being captured behind US military cargo planes as they leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where President Joe Biden has sent up to 7,000 troops to deal with the chaos.
They were sitting on their hands, said an aide to Congress who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss domestic issues. They started growing only three to four weeks ago. In fact, it was only on Saturday that the State Department working group approached the same activist organizations and asked for their help in completing a list of names of people in need of relocation.
A State Department spokesman did not deny these accounts, but said, “We are actively working in every possible case to make sure we can help those who have helped us, noting that 2,000 Afghans and their families are now in the United States.
A defense official confirmed that there was no comprehensive list at the Pentagon, saying: “We are not aware of any database containing a list of Afghans who have worked with us in recent years. However, the official said there are likely to have partial lists maintained by other agencies or private contractors, but cannot confirm in one way or another.
Administration officials insist they have done everything they can to evacuate friendly Afghans, handling complex logistics, while ending America’s military involvement in the war. They also say larger factors complicated their response, such as the previous administrations’ lack of interest in the issue, a devastated staff and the pandemic.
But a State Department official acknowledged that all explanations are short. If you want excuses, there is plenty to choose from, but they will be little consolation for the dead, the official said.
Officials say they worked to address the issue of visa applicants long before the failure in Afghanistan.
We were asked by the State Department to provide support for their operation. This is not a suggestion when SIVs became a priority for the government that has been for many years, Garry Reid from the Pentagon Afghanistan Crisis Action Group told reporters Monday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby later noted Tuesday that the administration will try to evacuate all Afghans and U.S. citizens seeking visas by Aug. 31, the scheduled withdrawal date for U.S. troops.
Others are unconvinced that President Biden and his team have given priority to the special visa issue, saying they have long expressed political concerns that delayed their response. They saw it as the worst political outcome for them to bring Afghans to the US, for fear of internal consequences if someone commits a terrorist act, a person familiar with the administrations who thinks he is speculative.
An administration official sent a similar message to POLITICO on Monday: As if they want credit from the Liberals to end Trump’s cruelty to immigrants and refugees, but they also do not want the political reaction coming from current refugees coming to America numbers of any size. White House officials have long denied this.
Critics of the administration’s response say the US should have been prepared for this eventuality by at least February 2020, when it was earlier President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban this would see the withdrawal of American troops by May of this year. And they say the administration should have moved faster after Biden in April made the decision to withdraw US troops no later than 9/11.
In response, Major General Hank Taylor said U.S. forces are doing everything they can now to move them into danger. The airport remains safe, he told reporters on Tuesday, noting that the US hopes flights will depart every hour to evacuate 5,000-9,000 people a day.
All this is too late for activists. They were not interested, said Matt Zeller, co-founder of the group Nobody Was Left Behind, a group that helps special immigrant visa applicants. People have to take responsibility for that.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/17/biden-afghan-evacuation-505590
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]