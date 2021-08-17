International
The NIH director says new Israeli data is building issues in the US
New data from Israel on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines over time are prompting U.S. health leaders to rethink their position on U.S. vaccine-boosting vaccines, the director of the National Institutes of Health said on Tuesday. Francis Collins.
“People who were immunized in January are the ones who now have the most chances of progress,” Collins said in an interview with “The play of Hugh Hewitt, referring to Covid infections in fully vaccinated individuals. Israel released new data Monday showing a reduction in the effectiveness of the Pfizer Covid vaccine against serious diseases among people 65 and older who were vaccinated. fully vaccinated in January or February.
NIH Director Fr. Francis Collins holds a coronavirus model as he testifies before a hearing reviewing budget estimates for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021.
Sarah Silbiger | AFP | Getty Images
Collins said the increase in so-called progress cases in Israel is likely due to a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and protection from the Covid vaccine that is fading over time.
“Mostly, of course, these are symptomatic, but not serious,” he said. “But you are starting to see a bit of a trend towards some of those seeking hospitalization.”
Collins comments come as federal health officials are expected to recommend that most people in the U.S. who are eligible for Covid vaccines should receive booster vaccines eight months after their second dose.
The federal instruction, which would only apply to the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines, could take effect as early as mid-September, pending FDA approval, a person familiar with the discussions told CNBC.
The New York Times reported On Monday federal health officials are particularly concerned about data from Israel, where vaccinations against Covid began ahead of many other countries. The data reportedly showed that for people vaccinated in January aged 65 and over, the Pfizer vaccine was less than 55% effective against serious illness and hospitalization.
Collins said Tuesday that federal officials are beginning to see the same thing in U.S. records.
“Although for now, it looks like our vaccine protection is working really well,” he said. “But we do not want to wait until it is like oh, too late. So that’s why we’re looking at the data.”
So far, federal officials have not recommended booster doses for the general public. On Friday, they approved the administration of Cfid booster injections of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Americans with weakened immune systems, which includes cancer and HIV patients and people who have had organ transplants.
The makers of Covid vaccines, including PfizerandModerna, have consistently claimed that everyone will eventually need a booster shot and potentially extra doses each year, just like for seasonal flu.
The NIH, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they have a “rigorous process” to determine when stimulants would be needed.
“This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data and group data which may include data from particular pharmaceutical companies, but do not rely solely on that data,” the agencies said. “We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed.”
On Monday, PfizerandBioNTechsaid they submitted early-stage clinical trial data to the FDA as part of their U.S. application seeking authorization of a Covid vaccine booster for anyone 16 years of age and older. The companies said they would seek approval for a booster dose through an add-on to their application once the agency gives full approval of the vaccine.
If innovative approvals are passed, the U.S. is likely to vaccinate nursing homes, health care providers and the elderly first, Collins said Tuesday. He said that “ideally” people should stay with the same manufacturer from where they got the first two doses.
“But if for some reason you do not have access to it, well, then get the other one,” he said. “Again, I would feel more comfortable as a scientist adjusting our plans to real data, and that means sticking to the same kind of vaccine you started with.”
CNBC’s Tom Franck contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/17/covid-vaccine-booster-shots-nih-director-says-new-israel-data-is-building-case-in-the-us.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]