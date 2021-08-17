The NIH director says new Israeli data is building issues in the US

“People who were immunized in January are the ones who now have the most chances of progress,” Collins said in an interview with “ The play of Hugh Hewitt , referring to Covid infections in fully vaccinated individuals. Israel released new data Monday showing a reduction in the effectiveness of the Pfizer Covid vaccine against serious diseases among people 65 and older who were vaccinated. fully vaccinated in January or February.

New data from Israel on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines over time are prompting U.S. health leaders to rethink their position on U.S. vaccine-boosting vaccines, the director of the National Institutes of Health said on Tuesday. Francis Collins.

NIH Director Fr. Francis Collins holds a coronavirus model as he testifies before a hearing reviewing budget estimates for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021.

“Mostly, of course, these are symptomatic, but not serious,” he said. “But you are starting to see a bit of a trend towards some of those seeking hospitalization.”

Collins said the increase in so-called progress cases in Israel is likely due to a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and protection from the Covid vaccine that is fading over time.

Collins comments come as federal health officials are expected to recommend that most people in the U.S. who are eligible for Covid vaccines should receive booster vaccines eight months after their second dose.

The federal instruction, which would only apply to the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines, could take effect as early as mid-September, pending FDA approval, a person familiar with the discussions told CNBC.

The New York Times reported On Monday federal health officials are particularly concerned about data from Israel, where vaccinations against Covid began ahead of many other countries. The data reportedly showed that for people vaccinated in January aged 65 and over, the Pfizer vaccine was less than 55% effective against serious illness and hospitalization.

Collins said Tuesday that federal officials are beginning to see the same thing in U.S. records.

“Although for now, it looks like our vaccine protection is working really well,” he said. “But we do not want to wait until it is like oh, too late. So that’s why we’re looking at the data.”

So far, federal officials have not recommended booster doses for the general public. On Friday, they approved the administration of Cfid booster injections of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Americans with weakened immune systems, which includes cancer and HIV patients and people who have had organ transplants.

The makers of Covid vaccines, including PfizerandModerna, have consistently claimed that everyone will eventually need a booster shot and potentially extra doses each year, just like for seasonal flu.

The NIH, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they have a “rigorous process” to determine when stimulants would be needed.

“This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data and group data which may include data from particular pharmaceutical companies, but do not rely solely on that data,” the agencies said. “We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed.”

On Monday, PfizerandBioNTechsaid they submitted early-stage clinical trial data to the FDA as part of their U.S. application seeking authorization of a Covid vaccine booster for anyone 16 years of age and older. The companies said they would seek approval for a booster dose through an add-on to their application once the agency gives full approval of the vaccine.

If innovative approvals are passed, the U.S. is likely to vaccinate nursing homes, health care providers and the elderly first, Collins said Tuesday. He said that “ideally” people should stay with the same manufacturer from where they got the first two doses.

“But if for some reason you do not have access to it, well, then get the other one,” he said. “Again, I would feel more comfortable as a scientist adjusting our plans to real data, and that means sticking to the same kind of vaccine you started with.”

