The Taliban invasion leaves Afghan diplomats in oblivion

But officials there are concerned as they watch alarming developments in Kabul. Roya Rahmani, who was the Afghan ambassador to the US until a month ago, said her former colleagues are extremely concerned and extremely concerned about their safety.

They have their families living in Afghanistan and are extremely concerned about them, she said in an interview. They are also extremely worried about their return.

A consulate employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: We are not mentally well and we are very, very sad about what happened.

Pointing to the black, red and green Afghan flag in the small consulate lobby, the employee said he would continue to work for the consulate as long as this is our flag.

The Taliban have not yet officially announced a new governing structure, but the official flag of the groups is a stern black and white flag with the words, There is no god but Allah. Muhammad is the Messenger of God, written in Arabic shahada, or the traditional expression of the Muslim faith.

Two Afghans seeking consular services were at the Afghan consulate in Washington’s Glover Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, one seeking a passport for his son, but did not have much of an outward sense of the crisis unfolding at home. Although thousands of Afghans are seeking a way out, there were still forms available in the lobby for people seeking entry permits to visit the country, as well as other bureaucratic documents such as new passport applications, inheritance forms and birth certificates.

As for Raz, Afghanistan’s second female ambassador to the US, “We are still receiving orders and instructions from her,” an embassy staffer told POLITICO. But the simple brick building in Washington’s diverse Kalorama neighborhood has become more of an options center, dedicated to helping evacuate Afghans who do not want to live under Taliban control.

Other Washington lawmakers linked to several members of parliament have shifted their activities from US lobbying to help the Afghan Air Force to helping those linked to the Western presence in Afghanistan, including journalists, activists and aid workers. their to come out safe.

The ambassador has not made public statements, but other former Afghan government officials have spoken out, with some criticizing former President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the country after the Taliban closed in on the presidential palace. Ghani’s colleague and former rival, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, stayed in Kabul while former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has vowed to fight against the new regime.

On Monday, at an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, the ousted governments UN Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai called on the council and the UN not to recognize any administration that comes to power by force or any government which is not comprehensive and representative of it. dIVERSITY

The United States has not recognized the Taliban as the official rulers of Afghanistan, but has hinted that such recognition is possible depending on whether the new regime protects human rights and prevents terrorist activities on Afghan soil.

Outside the embassy Monday, near the home of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushners, it was quiet with birds chirping occasionally, but the lights of chandeliers on could be seen at the embassy. In better times, the embassy was known for hosting large backyard parties hosted by former ambassador Hamdullah Mohib, who became Ghanis’ national security adviser after his post in Washington.

When a reporter rang the doorbell Monday afternoon, an embassy employee came out and said embassy employees were in a meeting across the embassy.

An embassy representative had no comment when asked how long the embassy could work with the cash they had on hand.

But Rahmani, the former ambassador, said that when she left her post a month ago, there was enough money in the budget for the embassy to function for a long time without new funding coming from Kabul.

However, there is no government we can represent, she noted. What would be the agenda they would try to implement?

Rahman was replaced in July after being accused by Afghan prosecutors of alleged abuse of authority and misappropriation of embassy funds to rebuild a collapsed wall at the embassy, ​​allegations she has denied. She is also joining her former colleagues likely to stay in the US, where she will work as a distinguished friend at Georgetown University.

As of July, there were 17 Afghan nationals working at the embassy in Washington, according to Rahmani. Shad Sargand, a former volunteer infrastructure adviser for Ghani, said he expects them to be more likely to apply for asylum in the US

I hate to say this, but it ‘s an opportunity for them if they want to stay in the US, said Sargand, a professor at Ohio State University who was also charged in the same case as Rahman. State Department spokesmen had no comment on whether Afghans and Ghani himself would be granted asylum, while a National Security Council spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are getting a summary of what has happened over the last few days,” said a State Department official. We have no announcements to see in advance.

A former Afghan diplomat did not seem too worried about the fate of Afghan nationals working for the US embassy

Asked what would happen to them and whether they would seek asylum, Omar Samad, a former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada under former Afghan President Hamid Karzais, said: “This is kind of irrelevant what happens to people here. If the embassy closes, people here have no jobs.

“People who work here for the embassy in Washington have two choices. One is personal, whether they want to work for a government or not,” said Samad, now a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council and founder and president of Silkroad Consulting. it depends on whether the embassy in Washington is open and who runs it and under whose authority it functions as a diplomatic mission.It will depend on what happens in Kabul and whether the US recognizes it [it]with

For now, embassy staff still have jobs. Most are focused on providing contacts for Afghans seeking to leave and providing advice to US government agencies such as the Department of Defense and the State Department, according to an embassy staffer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he still has family in Afghanistan.

Asked if Afghan nationals would represent a Taliban government, he said it was too early to comment. Tooosht too early, brother.

Hailey Fuchs and Alex Ward contributed to this reportwith