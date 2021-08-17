International
Opinion | How will the Taliban rule Afghanistan?
For all the accusations and fingertips about how the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan so quickly, there is one hard truth to keep in mind: the Taliban have spent years preparing for the final US withdrawal. Despite numerous military upheavals, relentless airstrikes and thousands killed on all sides, no one was able to stop them. Year after year, Taliban soldiers methodically gained ground as they forced and co-opted large sections of the population now living under their rule and created a shadow state. The Taliban exploited anger over foreign force abuses and Afghan government corruption to gain village-to-village support.
The question now is what government will the Taliban set up and what does this mean for Afghans.
To some extent, the world already knows how this will work, because the Taliban have been essentially controlling parts of Afghanistan for years. And yet it is much easier to seize territory as an uprising than to govern it. This was one of the most painful lessons for the Taliban in the 1990s, which quickly came to power but was a disaster when it came to power. So we still do not know how the Taliban intend to govern the nation as a whole.
Their administration is already rudimentary and expansive, and there are sharp differences between the deeply conservative areas that have long been under Taliban influence and the largely urban and relatively more progressive areas over which they have recently gained control. There is little indication that the Taliban are equipped to govern cities or the country as a whole. Afghanistan’s social complexity is more nuanced than a simple urban-rural divide, but since 2001, urban dwellers have generally benefited more from the security, assistance, and opportunities offered by international intervention. Women have moved relatively freely, worked and attended school, and widespread social norms have changed significantly from the Taliban mentality.
In areas the Taliban have long controlled, courts apply their version of Islamic law and resolve disputes. The Taliban shadow state has appointed officials to monitor schools and set up NGO-run clinics. But their administration is largely parasitic, seeking credit for what others offer. Public services depend heavily on aid programs and foreign aid; Grants make up about 80 percent of Afghanistan’s public spending. Both are almost certain to sit down quickly under any Taliban government.
I spent most of my career in Afghanistan and during that time I interviewed many Taliban and hundreds of Afghans living under their control. Of the hundreds of Afghans I have met in Taliban areas over the years, few favor the insurgency. Most people use obedience to the Taliban to alleviate their suffering. Some have even persuaded the insurgents to behave more like the responsible government they say they want to be. Depending on how well the local population has shopped and how much pressure they have accumulated, Taliban policies, for example, whether girls can attend primary school have changed from one country to another.
Some local Taliban in recent months have even sought to secure the population and take control of government institutions so that they can continue to function. In some cities, such as Kunduz, there have been reports of Taliban officials trying to persuade civil servants to return to work. Elsewhere, as in parts of Ghazni Provincehowever, there are reports of the Taliban retaliating against anyone linked to the government or security forces and destroying property.
The Taliban are widely faced with a choice: Set the siege, seek revenge and destroy the remnants of the post-2001 intervention, or suck up what they can and make deals with those people and factions who can be persuaded to cooperate. It is not clear even the Taliban know what they want here. Aware that the world is watching, their political leadership is eager to oppose the negative press and avoid becoming a pariah state, as it was in the 1990s.
We are the servants of the people and of this country, said a Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen BBC on SundayWith We assure the people in Afghanistan, especially in the city of Kabul, that their property, their life is safe, there will be no revenge against anyone. After the fall of Kabul, Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, in a video message, called on Taliban fighters to show humility.
But Taliban military leaders and field fighters may not be on the same page. While the Taliban have now said they will not retaliate against those linked to the former government, reports of a settlement, retaliatory attacks and possible war crimes have already increased. Their forces are often young, politically uneducated and poorly prepared for post-war life. The Taliban here are mostly 18 or 20 years old, Zahir, a university student in Faryab, told me. The only thing they know about the government is how to kill the people who work for it.
Many Afghans I spoke to in the cities now fear the worst, recalling what life was like under Taliban rule before 2001. Urban areas obviously suffered the worst, as they posed a moral threat and corruption to the Taliban.
While the Taliban appear to have felt triumphant, they were seeing practices on the ground that are often indistinguishable from the 1990s, said Heather Barr, who works in the women’s rights department at Human Rights Watch. There does not appear to be any Taliban 2.0.
A real test for the Taliban will be whether they can govern and govern with those who disagree radically with them. Recent history offers the lesson that exclusionary political solutions do not hold: Afghanistan is very large and diverse, and exclusionary policy has constantly sown conflict. This was just as true in 2001, when the Taliban were excluded from the Bonn Agreement, which rebuilt the Afghan state after the US occupation, as it was in the 1990s, when the Taliban refused to shelter its opponents.
The best that can be hoped for is that the new Taliban government will be more pragmatic than the last, recognizing that international aid and recognition are essential to their survival. But no matter how the Taliban decide to govern, Western countries will have to find a way to engage with them on counterterrorism, human rights and humanitarian issues. The severance of the relationship will now negate any impact that the United States and other nations may have left and will leave Afghans in the worst fate of all.
Ashley Jackson is a co-director of the Center for the Study of Armed Groups at the Overseas Development Institute and author of Survival Negotiations: Civil-Insurgent Relations in Afghanistan. Currently based in Oslo, she lived in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012 and from 2017 to 2019.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/17/opinion/talibanfall-kabulgovern-cities-future-afghanistan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]