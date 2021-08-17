Opinion | How will the Taliban rule Afghanistan?

For all the accusations and fingertips about how the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan so quickly, there is one hard truth to keep in mind: the Taliban have spent years preparing for the final US withdrawal. Despite numerous military upheavals, relentless airstrikes and thousands killed on all sides, no one was able to stop them. Year after year, Taliban soldiers methodically gained ground as they forced and co-opted large sections of the population now living under their rule and created a shadow state. The Taliban exploited anger over foreign force abuses and Afghan government corruption to gain village-to-village support.

The question now is what government will the Taliban set up and what does this mean for Afghans.

To some extent, the world already knows how this will work, because the Taliban have been essentially controlling parts of Afghanistan for years. And yet it is much easier to seize territory as an uprising than to govern it. This was one of the most painful lessons for the Taliban in the 1990s, which quickly came to power but was a disaster when it came to power. So we still do not know how the Taliban intend to govern the nation as a whole.

Their administration is already rudimentary and expansive, and there are sharp differences between the deeply conservative areas that have long been under Taliban influence and the largely urban and relatively more progressive areas over which they have recently gained control. There is little indication that the Taliban are equipped to govern cities or the country as a whole. Afghanistan’s social complexity is more nuanced than a simple urban-rural divide, but since 2001, urban dwellers have generally benefited more from the security, assistance, and opportunities offered by international intervention. Women have moved relatively freely, worked and attended school, and widespread social norms have changed significantly from the Taliban mentality.