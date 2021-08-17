New Zealand will start a three-day blockade after a single case is reported.





New Zealand has begun a three-day nationwide blockade after reporting its first case of coronavirus in six months. The premature blockade, which began at 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday, was triggered by the discovery of an infection in Auckland, New Zealand’s most populous city, believed to be the country’s first case of the most contagious variant Delta out of its strict quarantine system. Auckland and the nearby Coromandel Peninsula, which the infected person recently visited, entered a longer, seven-day blockade. Under the blockade rules, New Zealand, the toughest, residents have to stay home and all schools, public facilities and non-core businesses are closed. Prior to the announcement of the blockade by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealanders flocked to supermarkets to pile up, leaving rows of toilet paper bare, in scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. Roads outside Auckland were crowded as people left the city for vacation homes in other parts of the country.

“I want to reassure New Zealand that we have planned for this eventuality and that we will now put that plan in place to once again control and fire the Covid-19,” Ms Ardern told a news conference. Going far and wide has worked for us before, she added. It is not yet known how the individual who tested positive contracted the virus. He has no connection to the quarantine facilities in the country at the border. Ms Ardern warned that if New Zealand fails to act quickly, it could end up in the same situation as the Australian state of New South Wales, which is reporting hundreds of new cases every day, more than at any other time during the pandemic. . A deadlock now in its eighth week in Sydney, where the Delta-caused eruption began, spread across the state on Saturday. We are one of the last countries in the world to have the Delta variant in our community, said Ms. Ardern. This has given us the opportunity to learn from others. The New Zealand government had previously indicated that it would respond to any case of the Delta variant in the community with strict blockades, in line with the Covid-zero country strategy. New Zealand has had among the fewest cases of the virus in the world, with a total of 2,927 cases and 26 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

Fears of a Delta outbreak in New Zealand have been compounded by the relatively low vaccination rate in the country. According to a New York Times database, 29 percent of New Zealand’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 17 percent is fully vaccinated. The person whose infection led to the three-day blockage was unvaccinated. The campaign is expected to accelerate in the final months of this year, with officials saying last week that all residents over the age of 16 will be able to book appointments starting September 1st.

