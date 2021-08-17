Navanimo-based Devon Transport to keep the Bamfield ferry running

People in Bamfield, BC, do not have to wonder how they will get their mail, send their garbage and get tourists.

The private ferry service performing all those tasks, and more, announced August 9 that it would close at the end of the month. He said the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in blaming the crew.

But on Monday, when local officials gathered to find a solution, one came down to their lap: the owner of the abuse in the Albren Valley had agreed to buy Lady Rose Marine Services.

That buyer was revealed Tuesday as Nanaimo-based Devon Transport, a car rental and warehousing company that said it would keep the Lady Rose Marine team so the service would not be interrupted.

“My wife Pauline and I could not have been happier with the sale of Lady Rose Marine,” said Mike Surrell, the current ferry service owner, who is being held as general manager to help with the transition.

“We fully understand the consequences of this shutdown service and the impact it would have on Port Alberni and the Barkley Sound.”

The freight and passenger ferry travels between Port Albernion, Vancouver Island and Bamfield, on the west coast.

It was the only ferry to do so in the relatively isolated region, and had been operating since 1946.

The post office in Bamfield, BC is only accessible by water. For now, the mail comes on a ferry operated by Lady Rose Marine Services, and that service will continue last August after Nanaimo-based businessmen bought the company. (Stephen Riley / Presented)

“I can not tell you how relieved we are all,” said area director Bob Beckett, with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. “We rely heavily on the maritime services provided by Lady Rose.”

Devon Transport owner Greg Willmonsa said he understands the importance of the ferry to “remote” communities and the deal will be finalized by the end of the month.

There is a road connecting the communities of Port Alberni and Bamfield, but it is an unpaved logging road that has sometimes been proven dangerous.

In 2019, two students from the University of Victoria died when a bus rolled on its way to the Bamfield Center for Marine Science.

The first Huu-ay-aht nations are working with the province to improve road safety, but work is not expected to be completed for another two years.