Thousands flee fire near French RivieraExBulletin

SDIS 83 through AP LA GARDE-FREINET, France Thousands of people fled homes, camps and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed nearby forests, sending smoke billowing through forested slopes toward vineyards in the scenic area. It was just the latest fire in the summer of fires engulfing the Mediterranean region, leaving areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in scorched ruins. The blaze started Monday evening, at the height of France’s summer holiday season, about 40 miles (24 miles) inland from the seaside resort of Saint-Tropez. Fueled by strong seasonal winds blowing from the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had spread to 5,000 hectares (12,000 hectares) of forest by Tuesday morning, according to the Var regional administration. About 6,000 people were evacuated from homes and a dozen camp sites in the region rated by holidaymakers, while others were locked up in a holiday center for Air France employees. At least 22 people suffered from smoke inhalation or minor fire-related injuries, senior Var government official told France Bleu broadcaster. Two firefighters were among the injured. Water jets and emergency helicopters arrived back and forth over the chestnut, pine, and oak-covered hills. Images shared online by firefighters showed black smoke billowing through tree bushes as the flames spread to the dry brush. One evacuee told France-Bleu that smoke covered his car as he was returning to his camp and he only had enough time to get his daughter’s milk and basic items before he left. Another told BFM television about the escape after his hotel caught fire.

Thanassis Stavrakis / AP Supported by planes and helicopters, more than 900 firefighters worked Tuesday to put out the blaze, said civil security service spokesman Alexandre Jouassard. Local authorities closed roads, blocked access to forests throughout the region and called for caution. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been relaxing at a nearby coastal fortress, would visit the fire zone late Tuesday. The regional administration warned that the fire risk would remain very high until Wednesday due to hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area have reached 40 degrees C (104 F) in recent days. Such extreme weather is expected to occur more often as the planet is warming. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from burning coal, oil and natural gas is triggering extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, fires, floods and storms. Heat and large fires have also hit countries in southern Europe and North Africa in recent weeks, with fires killing at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. In Greece on Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters backed by water jets were battling a massive forest fire that has led to the evacuation of a nursing home and several villages northwest of Athens. Hundreds of wildfires have been burning across Greece this month, triggered by the longest and heaviest heat wave in the country in decades. Italy has also seen several fire-related deaths. Also Tuesday, Israeli firefighters worked for the third day in a row to put out a fire that has engulfed much of the forest west of Jerusalem and threatened several communities. The worsening drought and heat associated with climate change have also sparked summer fires this summer in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberian region.

