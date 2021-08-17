Afghans watch nervously as Taliban regime takes shape, and US and its allies continue to rage

The situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport is “stabilizing”, the UK foreign secretary said on Tuesday, a day after crowds of locals poured into the layer and were caught on military planes, seeking a way out of the city.

But many Afghans have to wait for the news if they are offered a way out, as the country’s immediate neighbors – and nations farther away – prepare for a possible humanitarian and refugee crisis.

Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Baradar has arrived in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political bureau said on Tuesday. This marks the first time Baradar has trespassed in the country in 20 years and comes 11 years after he was arrested in neighboring Pakistan by the country’s security forces.

Baradar was a prominent member of the Taliban regime when he was in power for the last time, and his return will raise concerns that the nature of the new government will reflect that era.

Across Afghanistan, people are waiting to find out what kind of regime they will live in — and whether those who supported the U.S.-backed government over the past 20 years will face punishment from the Taliban.

Through television announcements, statements and press conferences, Taliban officials on Tuesday assured that the punishment was not on the cards.

Her spokesman said the Taliban would grant a “general amnesty” to everyone in Afghanistan, including Afghan army members and translators.

“We do not want Afghanistan to be a battlefield,” Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday. “Today the fighting is over … anyone who was against the opposition has been given a general amnesty. The fighting must not be repeated.”

“Those families who are at the airport in fear now, must return … I assure them during their lifetime no one will go to them and ask them what they have done and what they have not done,” he added.

Maulvi group deputy leader Mohammad Yaqub also told the militants not to “enter people’s homes or confiscate their cars,” in an audio message widely circulated through Taliban channels.

But those promises have been met with skepticism by the international community, and cases of intimidation have already begun.

Prominent women fear retribution

Spokesman Mujahid hailed the Taliban takeover as a victory over imperialism during a news conference, telling Afghans: “After 20 years of trying to clear the occupation, this is our right and we are honored to have taken this right. “

He added that the “thoughts, ideology, beliefs” of the Taliban have remained unchanged since the 1990s, but there were some differences when it came to their maturity, experience and vision.

He insisted there would be “no violence against women” in Afghanistan, but said the international community must respect the “core values” of the Taliban.

Pressed on whether women could go to work, he said women’s rights would be defined within the framework of Sharia Law. “In all sectors in society, where they are required, it will be within this framework,” he said.

But these televised statements are not enough, Afghan politician and women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi told CNN.

The Taliban “have issued press releases that they will not harm people, especially women,” but in practice their behavior has been different, “so it is very difficult to predict what will happen,” Koofi said.

She explained that she had heard reports of Taliban fighters in other provinces not allowing women to leave their homes unless wearing burqas or escorting men.

She said the Taliban should actively spread the message of their new leadership when it comes to women.

“Ata [the Taliban] “They have to prove it in the provinces all over Afghanistan, they have to show examples,” she said. It is easy to make statements, but people need to see it in practice. Educating women is important, but their political participation is just as important. “

Despite those partial guarantees and the group’s early adventures for the international media, the homes of two female journalists were visited by Taliban members on Sunday, a women contact told CNN, adding that both women were severely shaken by the incidents.

According to the source, one of the female journalists, whose house was visited by the fighters, said: “I am very concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

Some female journalists have reportedly received threatening calls from the Taliban, with calls that have increased in recent days, the source added.

A prominent female journalist in Kabul said she had received a threatening phone call from the Taliban, telling them they “will be coming soon”.

Following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, CNN spoke to Taliban fighters on Monday. One said that female journalists would still be able to practice their profession as long as they follow a set of rules. Female journalists are expected to wear the niqab and should not engage with men outside their family, he said.

There have been fewer women on the streets of Kabul since the Taliban took control on Sunday.

Although tension is rampant in the Afghan capital, especially among women, some continued to work publicly in the early days of Taliban rule. On Tuesday, Saad Mohseni, director of Moby Media Group, posted an image on Twitter of “brave female journalists outside and in Kabul this morning” of his network.

The US seems to have consequences

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called on the Taliban to keep their promises. “They … have pledged to be inclusive. They have said that women can work and girls can go to school. Such promises will have to be kept, and for now – again of course, given the past history. “These statements have been greeted with some skepticism,” Rupert Colville said in a statement.

A photo showing men, women and children stuffed into the cargo truck of a C-17 aircraft went viral this week, giving the world an inside look at despair and panic as Afghan civilians try to flee their country. .

The crew of that C-17 aircraft, packed with 640 people on board, made the decision to “go” to an unstable situation at Kabul International Airport on Sunday evening, a defense official told CNN.

The extremely high number of passengers on board the C-17 was the result of “a dynamic security environment that required prompt crew decisions, which ultimately ensured that these passengers were taken abroad,” the US Central Command said in a statement Monday.

The number of people on board was more than double the expected number on each flight. However, the US has not yet been able to reach its daily capacity to move 5,000 people a day. At a news conference Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan acknowledged that many flights are still incomplete as evacuation efforts intensify.

Many of those seeking a way out of Afghanistan are meanwhile awaiting news on when and how nations will grant asylum.

European Union foreign ministers held an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the situation in the country. After the meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said co-operation between the bloc and any future Afghan government would depend on the protection of fundamental rights for all Afghans and a “peaceful and comprehensive” political solution.

Borrell stressed that the EU will make “every possible effort” to ensure the safety of Afghans who have worked with the EU.

“We can not abandon them. We will do – we are doing – everything we can in order to bring them and offer them housing in European Union member states,” Borrell said.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government has expressed its intention to temporarily host evacuated Afghan nationals who have worked for the EU.

But Europe is on alert for an imminent refugee emergency. In a speech Monday night, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the international community to step up aid to Afghanistan’s neighbors to prevent Afghan asylum seekers from traveling to Europe.

In many of the world’s capitals a game of blame has already begun, with leaders wondering how a two-decade war — the longest the United States has ever fought — could unfold so suddenly.

“No one saw this coming. Of course we would have taken action if we had,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News on Tuesday.

President Biden gave an apologetic tone in a speech Monday in Washington DC, acknowledging that the speed of the Taliban resurgence surprised his administration, but throwing much of the blame on the feet of Afghan forces, the former Afghan government and his predecessor Donald Trump Me

But Biden himself has faced severe criticism at home and abroad, and whether his argument will be accepted by America’s allies remains to be seen.

“Yes, our competence is being questioned,” a senior White House official admitted to CNN on Tuesday as the administration sought to curb the consequences of their chaotic exit. “The only way to fix it is to stabilize the airport and safely pull the Americans and our partners to the best of our ability.”