The US should take in as many Afghan refugees as it can

Afghanistan had barely fallen into the hands of the Taliban when the fear of terror began. If history is a guide and is always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan settle in our country, and over the next decade, that number could rise to millions, Tucker Carlson warned in its Monday-evening broadcast. So first we invade, and then they invade us. Laura Ingraham made a similar note later that night. Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of potentially unsustainable refugees from Afghanistan? she asked. Throughout the day, we heard phrases like, Weve promised them. Well, who did it? You?

Ingraham pretends to be ignorant for a reason. .It’s her job. Carlson, too, is doing just what viewers expect of him. Islamophobia has a long history in this country; the nativism he represents is so powerful that it helped push through 20 years of war. Carlson and Ingraham will not be the last conservative voices to protest the presence of Afghan refugees. The history of the global war on terror, including the direct consequences of 9/11 in the country, suggests that Afghan refugees will be subject to a wave of prejudice. There will be reactions to the relocation and the Biden administration is said to be afraid of it.

It’s as if they want merit from the Liberals to end Trump’s cruelty to immigrants and refugees, but they also do not want the political backlash from current refugees coming to America in any large numbers, an anonymous administration official i tha Politico. This is a coward of the highest order. America owes a debt to the people of Afghanistan. The US government made promises to the taxpayer public, which subsidized the long war and the Afghan people themselves. She did not keep those promises and the only way to save all that remains of her complacent image is to open the doors open to refugees wishing to enter.

Consider the latter report by SIGAR, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, who provides a detailed litany of American failures. Consistent themes are obvious, all subtle code for a stupid and bloody fact: The US did not know what it was doing in Afghanistan, and the Afghan people have paid the price for their ignorance. In other words: The US government was constantly struggling to develop and implement a coherent strategy for what it hoped to achieve, the SIGAR report said. Again: The US government consistently underestimated the amount of time required to rebuild Afghanistan, and created unrealistic deadlines and expectations that prioritized spending quickly. These elections increased corruption and reduced the effectiveness of programs. And again: Many of the institutions and infrastructure projects that the United States built were unsustainable. Continues, a desperate list of clothes with a number of bodies attached to it.

It does not depend on Biden, although his stay in power means he, along with the rest of his party, bears considerable responsibility for the quagmire the Afghans are trying to escape. The war in Afghanistan was a bipartisan adventure involving four different presidents. It was up to the latter to invent a way out and because victory had become impossible to even determine, leaving was the only option left. Biden was right to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, but his decision to do so does not appear to represent a reversal of the Beltway thinking that kept the United States in Afghanistan for 20 years. Even when he left, Biden could not resist a final excavation of abandoned people. “US troops cannot and should not fight in a war and die in a war that Afghan forces are not ready to fight for themselves,” he said. saidWith Us We gave them every chance to determine their future. What we could not provide for them was the will to fight for that future. The problem is always someone else. America cannot fail; can only fail.

America makes a lot of promises to itself and the world, and it is not very good at keeping them. Our national exclusivity is great in scope: America is a shining beacon of freedom and prosperity, an example, even, in the dark corners of the world. Elected officials in both parties support the nation as something for others to imitate, to learn; reality often falls below the field. Not only do we regularly fail to deliver justice or equality or dignity at home, but we also fail to deliver it elsewhere. The US government simply did not lose money, or life, in Afghanistan it lost a vital part of its moral core, if indeed such a nucleus existed in the first place.

The images coming out of Afghanistan, of people fleeing repression and certain death, sue America and they demand an answer. The only appropriate response is to apply some form of reparation, as journalist Spencer Ackerman has done. argued“Compensation is a loaded word and I do not use it here to suggest that reparations for the descendants of slaves should wait until we pay reparations for the War on Terror,” he wrote. I mean here that throughout history, war losers have had to pay reparations, though usually to regimes and not the people. But it is the people owed to the US, not the regimes. We need to accept and resettle all refugees who want to come here and help them find whatever homes, jobs and schools they need to start a new and dignified life. They deserve it more and more. Accepting Afghan refugees is now the only way for American promises to mean anything. If this were to force a broader reckoning with the imperialism that kept us in Afghanistan for so long, that would be a bonus. We can not continue the path we have gone. In the absence of change, all that awaits us and our allies is failure and death. America can become a paradise, if you choose. Now is the time to start.