Trudeau warns of ‘consequences’ for public servants shooting COVID-19

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said today that the government would demand that almost all federal public servants receive a COVID-19 strike, and warned of the consequences in the workplace for those who oppose the rule.

Speaking at a campaign in Markham, Ont., Trudeau was rebuffed by conservative claims that the government’s vaccination policy is not as different from what their leader, Erin O’Toole, has proposed to ensure job security. federal.

“We are clear that civil servants need to be vaccinated. If someone does not have a legitimate legal reason not to be fully vaccinated or chooses not to be vaccinated there will be consequences,” Trudeau said, without explaining what kind of punishment could faces a bureaucrat for vaccine avoidance.

The Secretariat of the Treasury Board the central government agency that is nominally the employer of all public servants posted online a letter saying bureaucrats who refuse vaccination instead may undergo frequent tests before the start of the shift. O’Toole, who strongly opposes compulsory vaccination, has proposed a similar policy, saying all Canadians should be allowed to choose whether to get vaccinated.

O’Toole said that, instead of demanding that public employees and passengers be hit, a government led by him would ask them to do a quick test before entering work or, in the case of passengers, to board a bus, train, boat, or airplane.

Conservative leader Erin OToole talks to the media as she begins her election campaign in Ottawa on Sunday. O’Toole has come out against mandatory vaccinations for federal public servants. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

The Treasury Board removed the message from its website late Monday after the Conservatives held it as evidence that Trudeau’s tough line on vaccinations was all to show, and accused him of trying to trick Canadians into how he would to implement the vaccine mandate.

Conservatives call for investigation of deleted message

In a letter to Janice Charette, Interim Privy Council official and head of the civil service, Conservative candidate Michael Barrett called the removal a “serious breach of the custody convention,” which says the government’s machinery must act with restraint. and avoid “controversies” issues during an election period.

Barrett’s man in the Liberal party or near Trudeau “directed the deletion” of the letter to serve a “partisan reasoning”.

“The government does not show restraint, in an election period, when it recruits people in the bureaucracy to intervene for partisan political purposes. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened on the first full day of the 44th general election,” he said. Barrett.

“On closer inspection, the Liberal government ‘s vaccine policy reflects that of the Conservative Party of Canada, despite the Liberal Party of Canada’ s unfounded criticism of our policy. When members of the media noticed this similarity, the government ‘s policy was deleted. from the public – website. “

The Barrettsaid party “demands that an immediate investigation be carried out to identify all the individuals, both from the bureaucracy and from the Liberal government partisan political staff, who were involved in the decision.”

Asked on Tuesday if he or anyone on his team asked the department to remove the vaccination policy from the website, Trudeau said the message was removed because it was “wrong” and “does not reflect government policy”.

“She was ousted from public service,” he said. “It would be great if the Conservatives under Erin O’Toole would take the same position as us for public service or whoever took a train or plane. Unfortunately, this is not their position. They are not there to protect security. of Canadians “

The hastily announced federal policy on Friday just two days before the start of the election campaign would make vaccinations mandatory for federal employees and those working in some federated regulated industries (airlines and railways, among others) in one attempts to increase blocked vaccination rates.

While the timeline remains unclear, the government has said federal public servants will stay until sometime in September and transport workers have until October to receive both doses of the vaccine under the new order.

The government said it also “expects” Crown corporations and other employers in federally regulated sectors such as banking, broadcasting and telecommunications to require vaccinations for their employees. “The government will work with these employers to ensure this result,” the government said in a statement announcing the new mandate.

Beyond the mandatory vaccination requirement for federal employees, the government will impose similar mandates on safe travelers.

Starting soon, all commercial travelers and passengers on intercity trains and large cruise ships with overnight accommodation (such as cruises) will need to be vaccinated.

Trudeau said today that the government is negotiating the smallest points of this plan with public sector unions. Two of those unions, the Canadian Public Services Alliance (PSAC) and the Canadian Public Service Professional Institute (PIPSC), have said they support the mandate in principle.

“PSAC supports measures to increase vaccination rates, including vaccination requirements for federal public service employees to protect our members, their colleagues, and our communities,” PSAC President Chris Aylward said in a statement.

Canada is now a world leader in immunizations, with more than 82 percent of the qualified population being vaccinated with at least one dose. But the pace of vaccinations has slowed significantly since the stroke in April and May, with far fewer than the first 100,000 strokes delivered each day.

With a fourth wave of new infections hitting Canada, experts say increasing vaccine coverage will protect the country’s healthcare system from being overwhelmed again by COVID-19 patients.

Singh says he supports disciplining the unvaccinated “in rare cases”

Trudeau is not alone in proposing penalties for federal employees who refuse a strike. Speaking at an event promoting Canadian-made personal protective equipment (PPE), NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said today that while public servants have the right to choose not to be vaccinated together, “there will be consequences” for those who do not they do.

“Our goal is to protect people and keep people safe,” he said.

Singh said, according to his plan, an unvaccinated federal employee who works in a public role could be fired from their job.

“For employees who still refuse to be vaccinated, without a health-related reason, we would expect the collective agreement to be followed. All collective agreements involve a process for advanced discipline to completion and inclusion. Discipline must always be last resort, but may be needed in rare cases to protect the health and safety of Canadians, “he said.

People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier called the order “immoral, illegal and unconstitutional”.

“We believe in freedom of choice. Everyone should be free to decide whether they want a vaccine or not with informed consent. We will fight against these draconian measures,” he said.

Bernier, who is unvaccinated, has been among the most vocal opponents of COVID-19-related measures such as blockages and disguise. In June, Bernierwas was arrested in Manitoba for opposing public health orders.

“I do not want to be in a society where people ask, ‘Show me your letters.’ We will have two classes of citizens. That must change, we are not in a communist country,” Berniersaid said.

Qubcois bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet was also skeptical of the constitutionality of the policy.

“I do not think the federal government can dictate this,” he said. “This is the power and responsibility of Quebec.”

In fact, Ottawa has authority over people working in federation-regulated sectors.