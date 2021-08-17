Some polling stations have changed, some will be open a little longer

Nova Scotia Election is advising that voting in the provincial election will be extended by 30 minutes in six counties following the opening delays this morning. Also, a small number of polling stations have changed.

The following polls in these constituencies will remain open until 20:30, according to an announcement from the agency:

Antigonish Club 60 Antigonish, 121 Frank McGibbon Lane in Antigonish.

Bedford South Northwood Place, 185 Gary Martin Dr. in Bedford.

Clayton Park West Parkland Estates Pension Residence, 118 Fairfax Dr. in Halifax.

Cumberland South Nappan United Church, 4278 Highway 302, Nappan.

Halfax Student Union Building Citadel Sable Island Dalhousie, University 6136, Halifax.

Church Halifax Atlantic City, 276 Herring Cove Rd., Halifax.

The results in those six ballots will not be published until the ballot is over.

However, counting in the other counties may begin at 8 p.m., or just close, and the results may come out when they arrive, according to Nova Scotia Election Naomi Shelton.

A woman walks near a polling station where people have lined up to vote on August 17 in Halifax. (Rose Murphy / CBC)

Find your polling station

Unsure where to cast your vote?Ask for your address on the Nova Scotia Election websiteto find your designated polling station.

However, there have been some last minute changes in some areas, and some people may also not vote at the address previously assigned to them.

The agency is advising people that the locations of three surveys in Bedford South (009), Cape Breton Center-Whitney Pier (005) and Halifax Atlantic (007) had been inaccurate online but have now been corrected.

The Nova Scotia election also said there are four buildings, in Halifax Needham and Dartmouth North squares, where some residents were assigned to a polling station abroad. In fact, they will be able to vote at a station in their buildings. The addresses of the buildings are:

7 Horizon Crt., Dartmouth.

Gordon B. Isnor Manor, 5565 St. Cornwallis, Halifax.

Acadia Square Lodge North, 3450 Devonshire Ave., Halifax.

Acadia Square Lodge South, 3340 Kenny St., Halifax.

At Chester-St. Margaret mold was detected in the Black Dot Community Hall and the poll will no longer be used for voting. Nova Scotia elections are advising that people in three voting divisions (023, 024 and 025) will now be able to vote in St. Louis. Andrews and St. Marks United Church, located at 7628 St. Margarets Bay Road inIngramport, NS

If you are still wondering where to vote:

Check your voter information card if you received a mail.

Call Nova Scotia Elections on 800-565-1504 for assistance.

Call your local return officer to find out where to vote.

The COVID-19 protocols will be in force at all polling stations and voters are required to follow instructions and direction signs.

Return of written ballots

People who vote by ballot must return their completed ballots to their return office today.

If an individual cannot do it in person, someone else, who must be 18 years of age or older, can remove it on their behalf or the return office will make arrangements for someone to pick it up.

The deadline to apply for a written ballot is 3pm

Most polls are open until 8pm, including this one in Halifax Needham, but six polling stations will remain open until 8:30pm due to late openings. (Rose Murphy / CBC)

MM MANY TOP STORIES