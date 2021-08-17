Sackler heir: no Oxycontin solution without immunity – National & International News – TUES 17Aug2021

International
NATIONAL NEWS
Heir Sackler: no Oxycontin solution without immunity
David Sackler, a former board member of Purdue Pharma and heir to the billionaire Sackler family, made clear his family’s real motives for agreeing to a $ 1 billion settlement in damages related to OxyContin opioid sales. The settlement is part of ongoing bankruptcy proceedings for Purdue Pharma.
Sackler addressed the court, saying his family would not contribute billions from her personal property with immunity guarantees to all other current and future lawsuits related to addictive drug sales.
In 2019, internal notes emerged revealing that the Sacklers were important in promoting dishonest sales tactics for OxyContin. In one, Dr Richard Sackler, David’s father, backed a decision to hide OxyContin’s true strength and dependence on doctorsWith In a later note, Richard Sackler also pushed for higher sales quotas for OxyContinWith This happened after the company had already been fined for its fraudulent and aggressive sales practices.
There are memoranda and other evidence from former Purdue employees showing that the Sacklers pushed OxyContin sales despite knowing the high risk of addiction. Despite this, in deposits last year, members of the Sackler family resolutely denied any wrongdoing and have accepted no responsibility for inciting the opioid crisis.
Under the terms of the bankruptcy settlement they are trying to negotiate, the Sacklers will relinquish ownership of Purdue. All future revenue will go towards mitigating the opioid crisis. Sacklers will also have to pay $ 4.5 billion for addiction-related charities over time. The family’s collective wealth is estimated at about $ 11 billion, much of OxyContin sales.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Biden leaves $ 500 million to fund the “unexpected” (really?) Needs of Afghan refugees.
Receiving criticism from both opponents and allies for the catastrophic withdrawal in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has belatedly decided to spend $ 500 million on the “unexpected” needs of Afghan refugees. This includes assistance to both internally displaced Afghans and assisting in the evacuation of those entitled to Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).
Military officials say they are ready to evacuate some 22,000 Afghan translators and others who supported the US mission in Afghanistan. These operations are likely to last until the end of the month. The problem is, the estimates of those eligible for SIV and their immediate family members reach around 70,000.
But the blame for this shortcoming does not lie with the military, which has said it is willing to devote as much asset to the effort as required by the State Department. Military veterans who have served with local Afghans are now being re-routed with phone calls from desperate Afghan colleagues who believe they will soon be killed.
Begging lifeboats
U.S. Army Maj. Kristen Rouse was stationed in Afghanistan three times during the war. She works with a group called Veterans of America in Iraq and Afghanistan. Major Rouse and her colleagues have been trying for most of a decade to get their Afghan comrades out. The SIV visa application process can take years and there is no guarantee of success.
Major Rouse says: “When I woke up and saw the Taliban entering Kabul, the image that came to my mind was seeing the sinking of the Titanic. But knowing that only the crew is taking the lifeboats. “And then for all our friends who are on the water to die, they are turning to us on social media, on the phone, in every way they can, to beg us, to beg our lifeboats.”
For Rouse and others like her, President Biden’s speech yesterday must have been empty. Especially the part in which he hinted that continued involvement in Afghanistan was unworthy of their sacrifice.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
