



After a one-year break, the best Little League teams in the country will face each other again to determine the best. The Little League 2020 World Series was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Will be back in 2021, though without the presence of spectators as it has decided that due to the increase in the number of issues due to the delta variant, it would be safer to keep the stand empty. The 2021 tournament is also without international teams due to the pandemic. However, young stars from all over the country will again have the chance to make the pilgrimage to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in hopes of capturing the LLWS title. Here you have everything you need to know about the Little League World Series in 2021, including a full TV schedule plus an updated bracket and scores for each game. MM SHUM: Watch LLWS games live on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) Little League World Series Bracket 2021 (LLWS)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2c/6d/little-league-world-series-bracket-2021_15blcp0w72ynp10pmmlkyxi0ie.png?t=1372244523&w=500&quality=80

There will be 16 teams competing in a double elimination bracket. So those teams that lose in their first round match will have the chance to fight to get back to the final. In fact, a team in each of the finals of Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver will be out of the elimination bracket with the other team that has won each of their previous three games to play for a chance in the final. Following the finals of Aaron and Seaver, the two winners will advance to the FIFA World Series final in a win-win game, while the other two teams will play in a consolation game. You can download a PDF of the full minor league World Series club hereWith Tournament Schedule and results from all games can be found below. Little League World Series schedule The World Series Little League games will start on August 19 and will last until August 29, when the championship match will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Here is the full TV schedule with start hours and channels for each game. Thursday, August 19th Game accordance Time (ET) Category 1 Hawaii vs. Connecticut 1 afternoon ESPN 2 Tennessee vs Ohio 3 p.m. ESPN 3 Nebraska vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. ESPN 4 New Hampshire vs. California 7pm ESPN Friday, August 20th Game accordance Time (ET) Category 5 Pennsylvania vs Oregon 1 afternoon ESPN 6 Michigan vs. Florida 3 p.m. ESPN 7 Louisiana v. South Dakota 5 p.m. ESPN 8 Washington v. Texas 7pm ESPN2 Saturday, August 21st Game accordance Time (ET) Category 9 Loser 2 vs. Loser 4 1 afternoon ESPN 10 Loser 1 vs. Loser 3 3 p.m. A B C 11 Loser 6 vs. Loser 8 6 p.m. ESPN 12 Loser 5 vs. Loser 7 8 p.m. ESPN Sunday, August 22nd Game accordance Time (ET) Category 13 Winner 2 vs. Winner 4 9 o’clock in the morning ESPN 14 Winner 1 vs. Winner 3 11 o’clock in the morning ESPN 15 Winner 6 vs. Winner 8 1 afternoon ESPN 16 Winner 5 vs. Winner 7 2 afternoon A B C Monday, August 23rd Game accordance Time (ET) Category 17 Loser 15 vs. Winner 10 1 afternoon ESPN 18 Loser 16 vs. Winner 9 3 p.m. ESPN 19 Winner 12 vs. loser 13 5 p.m. ESPN2 20 Winner 11 vs. loser 14 7pm ESPN2 Tuesday, August 24 Game accordance Time (ET) Category 21 Winner 18 vs. Winner 19 3 p.m. ESPN 22 Winner 17 vs. Winner 20 7:30 p.m. ESPN Wednesday, August 25th Game accordance Time (ET) Category 23 Winner 13 vs. Winner 16 3 p.m. ESPN 24 Winner 14 vs. Winner 15 7:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday, August 26th Game accordance Time (ET) Category 25 Loser 24 vs. Winner 22 3 p.m. ESPN 26 Loser 23 vs. Winner 21 7pm ESPN Saturday, August 28th Game accordance Time (ET) Category 27 Winner 23 vs. Winner 26 12:30 p.m. A B C 28 Winner 24 vs. Winner 25 3:30 p.m. A B C Sunday, August 29th Game accordance Time (ET) Category 29 (consolation) Loser 27 vs. Loser 28 10 o’clock in the morning ESPN 30 (Final) Winner 27 vs. Winner 28 3 p.m. A B C How to Watch Little League World Series Games ESPN will host the Little League World Series during August, with one of its channels scheduled to broadcast each of the games. Most will be on the main ESPN channel, with some broadcast on ESPN2. The two semi-final matches and the final game will both be on ABC, as well as the other two matches in brackets. Those hoping to broadcast the Small League World Series can do so or further ESPN + or on fuboTV, which offers a Free 7-day trialwith Little League World Series teams, lists Below are the teams competing in the 2021 Minor League World Series. There are a total of 16 teams on the field this year, all from the United States. International teams, which typically compete in a group of eight teams against the US, were not invited to the 2021 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hank Aaron Championship Teams Country Team location Hawaii Little Honolulu League Honolulu, Hawaii Nebraska Small Hastings Baseball League Hastings, Neb. Michigan Taylor North Little League Taylor, me. Washington Little Eastlake League Sammamish, Wa. CONNECTICUT Manchester Little League Manchester, Kon. New Jersey Toms River East Little League Toms River, NJ Florida The Little County Connection of Martin County Palm City, Fla. denim Wylie Little League Abilene, Texas Championship teams Tom Seaver Country Team location Tennessee Little Nolensville League Nolensville, Tenn. New Hampshire North Manchester-HooksettSmall League Hooksett, NH PA The Lesser League of Upper Providence Oaks, Pa. Louisiana Lafayette Small League Lafayette, La. OHIO West Side Little League Hamilton, Ohio California Little Torrance League Torrance, California Oregon Lake Oswego Small Lake Oswego Lake, Ore. South Dakota Small League Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD

