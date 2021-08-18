Elective orthopedic surgery was discontinued at Royal Alexandra Hospital due to lack of a doctor

All elective orthopedic surgeries at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Edmonton have been suspended for three days starting Monday due to a lack of doctors caring for patients after surgery.

An August 14 email from Alberta Health Services (AHS) informing surgeons the situation at the hospital has become “critical” due to the minimal day coverage by hospitalists, also known as clinical associates. These are doctors who provide post-surgical care.

“In addition, there will be limited overnight clinical assistant coverage starting Wednesday, leaving a single resident at home to manage 120 orthopedic patients,” wrote Dr. Paulose Paul, chief orthopedist for Edmonton.

“This is a situation which, I think you will all agree, is NOT safe.”

Paul said in the email that the staffing problem had existed for many months.

In an effort to fill gaps in coverage, he said they have interviewed and identified new clinical associates who are willing to work.

“Despite being warned about this situation months ago, Acute Care Coverage and Medical Affairs at RAH have not been able to complete these shifts.”

Paul warned that there could be more surgical interruptions during August if the positions are not filled.

In a statement, an AHS spokesman said the cancellations affected 53 patients.

Orthopedic Surgery Center at Royal Alexandra Hospital in #VJE has temporarily closed four operating rooms for 72 hours due to the sudden lack of coverage of the doctor for postoperative care. –@AHS_media AHS also posted a message regarding the situation:

“AHS continues to experience staff challenges as the health system recovers from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“Front-line staff are taking the necessary leave, as many have postponed the leave after 20 months of pandemic measures. This makes it difficult to complete some shifts.”

Several new staff have been recruited, the statement said, and will soon be ready to support the surgical program.

“Our healthcare workforce is tired”

At a news conference Tuesday, Dr Curtis Johnston, AHS deputy director for the Edmonton Health Area, said the suspension of surgeries has already reduced the number of patients in the hospital, so there will no longer be a single doctor for 120 patients within night.

Johnston said surgical volumes have returned to normal levels and AHS expects to reschedule surgery for 53 patients by the end of September.

He told reporters that the cancellations of the operation were not just due to staff vacations. He said there were many factors, stressing that the pandemic has extended the province’s healthcare system, and its employees, to the border.

“I think it’s important to reiterate to all Albanians that our healthcare workforce is tired,” he said.

“They have worked extremely hard and have done the best they can to serve the Albertans and we have borders as people.

“We need time to heal and rest and to heal and do our best to serve all the needs of Albertans, not just surgical patients.”

NDP blames health minister

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro has previously said he intends to address the waiting list for surgeries, including orthopedic surgeries, by shifting more surgeries from the public system to private surgery facilities.

The Minister has actively sought proposals for the construction and operation of certain surgical facilities.

Critics have accused Shandro and the UCP government of cutting funding for operations in the public health care system to facilitate what they believe is an ideologically driven shift to private surgical facilities.

They have also warned that it will create shortages of critical staff, such as anesthesiologists, in the public system.

NDP health critic David Shepherd blamed Shandro for this latest problem at Royal Alex.

“This goes back to Tyler Shandro, his fight against doctors in the midst of a global pandemic, fighting with them, expelling them from the province, completely exhausting them,” Shepherd said, referring to an ongoing dispute between doctors. and Shandro on pay.

“And now we see the implications for the Albertans on the ground.”

Shandro’s office did not respond to a request for comment.