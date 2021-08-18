The Taliban promise peace, but doubt and fear persist





KABUL, Afghanistan For the first time since regaining power in Afghanistan, Taliban leaders on Tuesday outlined what their control over the country might look like, promising peace at home and urging the world to look at their history of violence and oppression. . “We do not want Afghanistan to be a battlefield from now on, the war is over,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s top spokesman, told a news conference in Kabul, the capital. Mr Mujahid, a senior leader, said the Taliban had announced a full amnesty, vowing there would be no retaliation against previous enemies. And the group in some countries has called on civil servants, including women, to keep going to work. After days of worldwide uncertainty over the rapid decline of Afghanistan into a group notorious for its brutality, Mr. Mujahids’ words, expressed in a restrained tone, were a brief glimpse of the Taliban’s desire to portray themselves as ready to join the international flow.

But most of the world is wary of their insurance. After the takeover of Afghanistan in 1996, the Taliban imposed their harsh interpretation of Islam with punishments such as flogging, amputation and mass executions. On Tuesday, a Biden administration official confirmed that any central bank assets held by the Afghan government in the United States would not be available to the Taliban. Many Afghans, too, remain utterly unconvinced by the new face presented by the Taliban, and its promises of political pluralism, women and minority rights. On Tuesday, frightened Afghans landed in their homes or tried to flee, joining the raging rush to Kabul airport, which continued to be a scene of despair and massive chaos two days after the Taliban entered the city. The group said its fighters were acting to restore order, but in some corners, they were also causing fear.

More broadly, the UN Secretary-General warned that he had received shocking reports of severe human rights restrictions across Afghanistan since the Taliban began taking them.

The Taliban moderation oaths unfolded in an extraordinary way on Tuesday evening, when Mr. Mujahid, showing his face in public for the first time, held a press conference in the same room where the government had held its press conferences just a few days earlier. Around him were dozens of Afghan journalists, including women, a professional class born in the country’s 20 years of Western development, and a particular target of violence by the Taliban and other militants. Despite unbridled fears about the Taliban’s intentions, journalists directly challenged Mr. Mujahid’s promises. Do you think the people of Afghanistan will forgive you? asked a reporter, noting the long campaign of bombings and Taliban attacks that took tens of thousands of civilians. Another noted that Mr. Mujahid sat in the same place occupied until last week by a government spokesman who was killed by the Taliban. Mr. Mujahid, responding patiently, allowed the deaths of civilians to be unfortunate, but said such were the assets of the war. Our families also suffered, he added.

The return to Afghanistan of Taliban leaders who had been missing for years, including Abdul Gani Baradar, head of the groups’ political bureau, who arrived in the southern city of Kandahar on Tuesday, and Mr. Mujahid, illustrated the real changes that are taking place. Mr Mujahid spoke to reporters at a government media center that the United States had spent millions of dollars creating, where the only change in appearance this week was the white Taliban flag that replaced the red and green Afghan.

The Taliban urged Afghans not to leave the country, saying they had nothing to fear. But thousands of people have flown to Kabul airport, hoping to catch flights, just two days after President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the Taliban entered the city. In the chaos at the airport, where U.S. troops shot and killed at least two people Monday and others fell to their deaths trying to get caught after a U.S. military transport while flying, there were reports of several more deaths Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people have flooded the airport in waves, trying their luck for a flight to anywhere. As U.S. troops controlled a large portion of the airport, the Taliban took control of approaches to it, and sometimes beat people with ass rifles and batons to force the crowd to try to get inside. It was not always clear whether they were trying to prevent people from arriving at the airport, or simply preventing another deadly blow.

The U.S. Embassy issued a statement to Americans who want to leave that they should go to the airport, but added that the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety along the way for a vivid illustration of confusion on the ground. Updated August 17, 2021, 8:06 AM ET President Biden faced growing criticism in Washington, including from fellow Democrats, of his staggering lack of preparation for the Taliban’s rapid advance and the decline of government resistance, leading to confusion and halting efforts to oust Americans and allies. their Afghans from the country. With Republicans said Mr. Biden was in a hurry to withdraw U.S. forces, even though he had postponed the date set by President Trump, who reached an agreement with the Taliban. We did not need to be in this position; we did not need to see these scenes at Kabul airport with our Afghan friends boarding a C-17, said Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan.

The Taliban appear to be in a stronger position now than when they were in power from 1996 to 2001. They then fought to extinguish the fierce opposition factions that held the country in their pockets.

This month, after overcoming a superpower, the Taliban walk to control a paved road with massive surrenders. The question now is how great they will be in victory and how eager for international recognition and assistance in other words, how different from the Taliban of a generation ago. Taliban leaders including Amir Khan Muttaqi, a former intelligence minister, are in talks with former opponents, such as former US-backed President Hamid Karzai, over the form of a new government, the Taliban said. Mr. Mujahid offered no hint of what was going to happen, saying give us time. But the involvement of Mr. Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a former head of government who are known to world leaders, can give any agreement legitimacy. Mr Mujahid said the Taliban wanted friendly relations with the world, including the United States. If the Taliban wanted a unilateral government, they would have already declared an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan yesterday at the presidential palace, said Maulvi Qalamuddin, a former Taliban minister who long ago agreed with what is now the former government. US-backed Afghans With They would have announced their cabinet. But no, in fact, they were expecting this. Kabul Mayor Muhammed Daoud Sultanzoy said in a video message that the Taliban had left him in office at least for now and that Health Minister Wahid Majroh also remained in place.

But there has been at least one attempt to open up resistance to the Taliban. Amrullah Saleh, the deputy head of the ousted government, said he would start efforts in Panjshir, a northern province that remained a thorn in the side of the Taliban the last time they were in power. It was unclear what kind of support Mr Saleh could gather, but he used a clause in the Afghan Constitution for the absence of a sitting president to elevate himself. I am currently inside my country and I am the legitimate caretaker president, Mr. Saleh stated on Twitter. The Taliban on Tuesday attempted to project an image of the Stability Force as they exploited the formidable reputation of law enforcement and their intelligence services, gained before the group was ousted from power in 2001 by a US-led invasion. The Taliban intelligence chief for Kabul made a statement telling the robbers that his group was watching and making arrests.

Taliban military chief Muhammad Yaqoub warned in an audio message posted on social media that anyone caught with robbery would be dealt with and that stealing government property is a betrayal of the country. There is no permission to take a car or a house from anyone or anything, said Mr. Yaqoub, the son of the Taliban founder, Mohammed Omar.

But there have already been reports of abuses, raising questions about whether leadership promises are futile, or, as Mr Mujahid suggested, difficult to implement during a turbulent transition. He said Taliban fighters had been told not to enter Kabul until a smooth political transition took place, but that Mr Ghani’s departure and much of the security structure created a dangerous vacuum that the Taliban had to fill quickly. Gunmen, apparently Taliban fighters, were dispersed in Kabul on Tuesday on motorcycles and in Humvees confiscated by security forces. Some directed traffic and projected a control message; others visited the homes of government officials, confiscating property and vehicles.

In areas of the country captured by the Taliban weeks ago, frightened civil servants have been threatened with punishment for not returning to work. The United Nations has reported cases of local Taliban commanders closing girls’ schools and barring women from leaving home alone. But in other countries there have been reports of local Taliban officials encouraging women to return to work and try to get schools for both genders back in business. “We are cautiously optimistic about moving forward,” Mustapha Ben Messaoud, chief of operations in Kabul, told UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund. During the first Taliban regime, girls were barred from schooling and women were barred from working. They were allowed in public only to wear burqas and in the company of male relatives, and risked flogging and even execution for breaking group rules.

The treatment of women and girls under a resurgent Taliban has been one of the sharpest concerns raised by their opponents in Afghanistan and by international rights groups. There will be no violence against women, no prejudice against women, Mr Mujahid said on Tuesday. But his guarantees were unclear. Women, he said, will be allowed to work and study and study within the confines of Islamic law. Similarly, he said the new Taliban need and want a free and independent press, which the old Taliban never tolerated while defending Islamic and national values. Mujib Mashal reported from Kabul, and Richard Perez-Pea from New York. Carlotta Gall and Ruhallah Khapalwak contributed to the reporting.

