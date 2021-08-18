The Ontario government mandates COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk environments

The Ontario government will require all high-risk facilities in the province to adopt COVID-19 vaccine policies by September 7 in response to the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant.

Dr Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer, made the announcement in Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon and said the decision factors in the increase in cases and the slowdown in vaccine rates.

“We must take affirmative action to protect the health of all Ontarians,” he told reporters, adding that he predicts a “difficult” autumn and winter.

“The policies I am announcing today are an important link in the defense chain that will help keep Ontario strong in the face of the fourth wave.”

Officials announced Tuesday that staff, contractors, volunteers and students at hospitals, as well as home and community care service providers will be covered under required policies. Medical services, post-secondary institutions, nursing homes, women’s shelters, group homes and licensed home nurseries will also be required to adopt policies.

Individuals will need to provide evidence of complete COVID-19 vaccination, a medical reason for not having the COVID-19 vaccine, or will need to complete a COVID-19 vaccine training session.

For those who do not provide evidence of receiving two COVID-19 vaccines, they will be required to participate in “regular” antigen testing. However, it was not immediately clear how often that review should be conducted.

The rules announced Tuesday are similar to an order regulating COVID-19 requirements in the province’s long-term care homes.

















When it comes to educational facilities, officials said the Ontario Ministry of Education will introduce a vaccination detection policy for staff in public and private schools, as well as licensed day care centers. Antigen testing will also be required.

Several Ontario hospitals such as the University of Toronto Health Network previously introduced staff vaccination policies in line with government plans.

The news came amid growing calls from healthcare groups and opposition politicians for the government to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers in high-risk settings such as education and healthcare.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has previously said he will not make vaccines mandatory in any sector because he considers it a constitutional right not to give injections.

Ford has personally been fully vaccinated against the virus and regularly encourages Ontario residents to take both doses.

During Moore’s comments, he also confirmed that Ontario will remain in Step 3 of its reopening plan, maintaining capacity limits for businesses, rallies and other venues. The conditions for moving to the so-called Step 4, where almost all restrictions have been lifted, were based on a number of conditions, including that all 34 public health units must report that at least 70 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated -a target that has yet to be met.

As of Tuesday, 81.6 percent of Ontario residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 73.2 percent of the same age group have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In response to the announcement, Donna Duncan, CEO of the Long-Term Care Association in Ontario, reiterated an earlier call for mandatory vaccines for anyone providing direct care.

“A clear policy across the health care system will ensure that the existing crisis of human health resources will not be further exacerbated by staff switching to organizations other than organizations that choose to order vaccines, or lose them after falling ill with virus as it happened through previous waves, “she wrote.

“The Ontario government ‘s action on stricter vaccine requirements will provide peace of mind for residents, patients, staff and their families across the province.”

Opposition politicians criticized the government as taking “half measures” instead of fully forcing vaccinations for high-risk jobs in the front line.

“No unvaccinated person should provide health care to our most vulnerable people, no unvaccinated person should be in a class with our children,” said NDP Ontario Leader Andrea Horwath.

“It is completely unbelievable that the prime minister and the government do not see this as a priority.”

Horwath, who previously advocated for a similar vaccine testing policy or testing before changing her position, said there should be “zero tolerance” for dishonesty regarding vaccination status or symptoms of COVID-19 in work.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca, who also called for mandatory vaccination of all lawmakers on Tuesday, accused Ford of “attacking vaccines.”

“Mandatory vaccination detection and mandatory testing is simply not the same thing as mandatory vaccination,” he said.

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Ontario Green Party, said he and his party will continue to advocate for mandatory vaccinations for healthcare and education workers along with vaccine certificates.

Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine allowed for vulnerable populations, new doses for those 12 years of age and older

The Ontario government announced that third doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to the highest risk populations in the province.

There was no set date when those doses would be offered, but as of Tuesday those who received transplants, hematologic cancer patients, people who received an anti-CD20 agent as well as residents of long-term care homes, higher- would include retirement homes and First Nations nursing homes.

Duncan in her statement praised the decision to give extra doses to long-term care residents, noting that it would help “maintain protection from this deadly virus” during the fourth wave.

Meanwhile, for children turning 12 before the end of 2021, they will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

– With files from The Canadian Press

