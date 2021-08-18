The U.S. military will increase the pace of evacuation flights from Afghanistan

Overnight, nine U.S. C-17 transport aircraft arrived at the airport sending equipment and approximately 1,000 troops, Taylor said. Separately, seven C-17s departed from the airport carrying a total of approximately 700-800 passengers. Of that number, 165 were U.S. citizens and the rest were a combination of Special Immigrant Visa applicants and third-country nationals.

Taylor also referred to a photo released Monday by Defense One, which shows approximately 640 Afghans and their families huddled inside a C-17, rising to safety. The image, he said, speaks to the humanity of our troops in this mission. The capability and professionalism of our American military.

Over the next 24 hours, evacuation speeds will increase, Taylor said, with the U.S. military expected to reach approximately one plane per hour in and out of Kabul airport.

We anticipate that our best effort may seem like 5,000 to 9,000 passengers departing per day, he said. But we are aware that a number of factors influence this effort and circumstances may change.

While the airport itself remains safe, the situation outside is deteriorating rapidly. Crowds of desperate Afghans are rushing to the outer perimeter, which is guarded by Afghan forces, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. Numerous Afghan translators could not go to the airport to catch flights abroad due to the chaos, people said.

Earlier in the day, gunfire erupted in the area, two of the persons said. Afghan guards fired into the air and dropped flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowds that dominated the perimeter, one of the men said.

Taliban control over Kabul and checkpoints outside the airport are also said to be complicating U.S. evacuation efforts, with time running out to evacuate defenseless Americans and Afghans before the self-imposed Bidens deadline of Aug. 31 for military mission.

Taylor said Tuesday that the U.S. military had no hostile interaction, no attack and no threat from the Taliban so far at the airport, adding: We remain vigilant.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was unclear when asked at the news conference whether the United States had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow U.S. evacuations to continue until the end of the month.

Our commanders at the airport are in communication with Taliban commanders on the ground, outside the airport. There have been discussions. There is communication between them and us. And I would just let the results speak for themselves, Kirby said.

For now, as the general made clear, the mission ends by August 31, he added. The Commander-in-Chief made it very clear that we would complete this withdrawal by August 31, which now includes the withdrawal of American citizens and the withdrawal of our embassy staff. So that was what I focused on. This was the deadline.

Kirby also did not elaborate on possible U.S. efforts to facilitate passage through Taliban checkpoints or to expand the U.S. military perimeter around the airport so that Americans and Afghans could more easily achieve their evacuation flights.

There are interactions at the local level, he said. And as the general said, we are processing American citizens to get out. So again not to mention the production of communications sausage here, so far and its early results speak for themselves.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke more conclusively at a White House news conference Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters that the Taliban had informed us that they were prepared to ensure the safe passage of civilians to the airport and that we intended keep them in that commitment.

Pressed over the deadline for the apparent agreement with the Taliban on access to the airport, Sullivan said U.S. officials believe it could last up to 31.

“We’re talking to them about the exact time how all this is going to go, and I do not want to negotiate in public to work out the best modality to get as many people out as efficiently as possible,” he said. ai.

Sullivan also downplayed concerns about Americans and Afghans making their way to U.S. evacuation flights, saying: “Overall, what we’ve found is that people have been able to get to the airport.

In fact, a very large number of people have managed to arrive at the airport and show up, Sullivan added. There have been cases where we have received reports of people being turned back or pushed back or even beaten. We are taking this to a channel with the Taliban in trying to resolve those issues. And we are worried if this will continue to unfold in the coming days.

State Department spokeswoman Ned Price on Tuesday also pressed reports of people being unable to reach the airport safely. Even if an individual is notified and given evacuation instructions, “if they think it is unsafe for them to go to the airport, they should not ask to do so,” Price said.

“We will continue to do everything we can, too. And we will continue to be in touch with them, I must say, to give clear instructions on when and how they should take the road to the airport complex,” he said. he said.

The award was asked about plans for the remaining embassy staff in Kabul once relocation efforts are completed.

“We are focused on the mission in question … This is an effort to relocate, in some cases repatriated to the United States, in other cases relocated to third countries, as many individuals as we can, for as long as how many we can have, “Price said. “Right now, we are thinking about this as of Aug. 31. If it is safe and responsible for us to stay potentially longer, that is something we may be able to look at.”

The award did not say whether he was referring to the entire remaining diplomatic presence on the ground, but said the department’s “first responsibility” is for the “safety and security” of that team.

The remarks by senior administration officials came hours after the United States resumed operations Monday at the airport following efforts by US, Turkish and other international troops to restore security there. Thousands of desperate Afghans had attacked the ground in a series of overnight raids from civilian airport areas on the south side seeking to flee their country after the Taliban government took control.

The pandemonium resulted in the United States suspending flights outside Kabul amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation and an urgent U.S. military operation to evacuate American civilians and Afghan allies outside the Taliban-controlled capital.

On Tuesday morning, however, Kirby dismissed the idea that the administration had been caught red-handed by the unrest at the airport, explaining that U.S. officials had been planning non-combat evacuation operations since May immediately after Biden announced his withdrawal decision in April.