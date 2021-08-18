Death of vacation travel? The survey shows bad news for the travel industry, especially internationally

narvikk / Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic largely stopped travel in 2020, but many people are still in no hurry to get out of town. Even those who are willing to travel do not spend phenomenal amounts of money, which may not be good for the travel industry.

GOBankingRates conducted a survey of 1,000 people 500 who quit during July 2020 July 2021 and 500 who did not. until 50.7% of the US population has been fully vaccinated since August 16, 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in July 2021, the results revealed that vacation travel is not a top priority.

Of those who have not rested, 52% do not plan to do so by 2022 or later. Of this group, 28% reported that they had no plans to enjoy a leisurely trip in the near future 2022 included.

When they eventually travel again, 36.8% of respondents said they plan to spend $ 1,000 or less on their next vacation. Even worse for the travel industry, 14.4% found they expect to spend $ 500 or less.

The biggest hurdle preventing people from traveling is cost, as 36.4% of respondents cited it as the main reason to stay home. A second, 31.2% named a reason related to COVID safety (12.8%), travel delays / restrictions / lack of availability (12.4%), vaccination status (6%) as the main driver of their lack of plans for vacation.

Even if money and COVID were not an issue, 50% of respondents said they would stay in the US including those who cited Disney or another amusement park as their ideal vacation destination. This is interesting because it shows that half the population is not even planning hypothetical trips abroad.

The results revealed that young people are the ones traveling now. More than 64% of respondents over 65 do not plan to travel in the near future, dropping just slightly to over 60% in the 55-64 age group.

Of those who rested, 41.2% of respondents found that they spent $ 1,000 or less on their trip. Impressive, 16.8% said they spent $ 500 or less.

Unfortunately for the airline industry, more than half of 55.6% of people traveled to their destination by car. Moreover, 30.20% of respondents were mainly inspired to take their trip due to historical reductions in flight (13.6%) and hotel (16.6%), which is not a sustainable model for the travel industry as a whole .

A beacon of hope for international travel, those who have vacationed were much more likely to choose a destination abroad if money and COVID were not a problem. However, 35% of respondents still chose an American destination including Disney or another amusement park as their main place to visit.

Different reports offer different travel views

While the GOBankingRates survey painted a rather bleak picture for the travel industry at least in the near future, the Expedia Q2 Media Solutions Trend Report provided a significantly better picture.

Nearly three-quarters 72% of Americans are planning to travel in the next 12 months, according to the report. In the short term, 66% will take at least one summer trip.

A similar finding is a preference for home trips. In the next 12 months, 60% of consumers will travel within their own country, compared to only 27% with plans to travel abroad, according to the report.

Promising news for the airline industry, 58% of Americans would be comfortable flying in the next three months, including 39% who have not been to the airport since March 2020 according to the report. Not surprisingly, young people are the most eager to board a plane, with 70% of Millennials and 63% of Gen Zs ready to fly out of town. This supports GOBankingRates’ findings that young people are much more willing to travel than those in the 55-year-old age group.

In June 2021, the AAA also shared promising results for Independence Day trips covering July 1-5. More than 47.5 Americans were scheduled to travel, making it the second highest volume of travel recorded for the holiday weekend.

According to GOBankingRates findings, 91% of people traveled to their destinations by car, according to AAA. Despite the great preference for road travel, air travel volumes reached 90% of pre-pandemic levels during this time period, an increase of 164% from 2020.

Of the top 10 holiday weekend destinations, nine were in the U.S. mainland Kahului, Hawaii held tenth place on the list. This large preference for domestic travel is on par with the findings of GOBankingRates. Specifically, the two top cities on the list were Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California, the home of Disney World and Disneyland, respectively.

Only time will tell how quickly the travel industry will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors like the Delta variant and the additional COVID-related restrictions set can discourage vacationers, so stay tuned to see how this works.

