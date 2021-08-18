International
Thousands of Afghans enter Pakistan via Chaman border crossing | Taliban News
Chaman, Pakistan Thousands of Afghans have entered Pakistan through the Spin Boldak / Chaman border crossing in southeastern Afghanistan after the Afghan Taliban invaded the country earlier this week, including patients seeking medical attention and released Taliban prisoners.
On Tuesday, the border remained open to all Afghans holding valid Afghan identity documents or proof that they were Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan, travelers and Afghan authorities told Al Jazeera.
Among those who crossed into Pakistan, there seemed to be a marked sense of relief at the end of hostilities in a war that has lasted nearly 20 years, taking some 47,000 Afghan civilian lives since 2001, according to UN and research data. conducted by US-based Brown University.
There is currently no area where there is violence because all of Afghanistan is now in the hands of the Taliban, said Abdullah, a resident of Kandahar city who crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday.
It is now peaceful, and people are opening their shops, doing their business and also going about their business. Now there is no difficulty.
Abdullah, who uses only one name, said his hometown of Kandahar, a key Taliban invasion in his lightning offensive to regain control of the country from Afghan government forces over the past two months, was under siege by several days ago.
Things were very bad there, about four or five days ago there was a battle between the Taliban and [Afghan government] forces, and the whole city was under siege. But things are better now.
Thousands of people gathered through a newly installed passage for Afghan travelers to Pakistan in Chaman, with people running through a barbed wire fence from the international border to a transportation hub located less than a kilometer away.
Many traveled with elderly relatives or others in need of immediate medical attention, complaining about the lack of health facilities on the Afghan side of the border.
Sher Ahmad was one of those people, traveling from the city of Herat, more than 550 km west of Chaman, with his younger brother, who suffers from a neurological condition.
Lots of people are coming lately [to Pakistan] because there are no doctors there, everyone has left since the war [ended], Ahmad told Al Jazeera. We have brought a patient with us to Pakistan who is in very bad condition.
From his hometown of Herat, Ahmad said the Afghan Taliban were in complete control and that there was no further hostility there.
The whole area is completely under Taliban control and there are no problems, he said.
Many of those gathered at the border told Al Jazeera that they were there to receive relatives who had been released from Afghan prisons by the Taliban.
The white flags of the Afghan Taliban fluttered in the breeze as relatives cheered the returning fighters.
Now the Islamic Emirate is in government and there is no more war, said Sanaullah, an Afghan Taliban fighter who returned to Pakistan on Tuesday. The Taliban government is much better in Afghanistan.
Sanaullah, who hails from the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, about 90km southeast of Chaman, said he was captured in 2013 by Afghan security forces and imprisoned in the infamous Bagram prison, the same year that US forces handed him over. that of the Afghan government.
Afghan Taliban fighters took over the prison and the attached air base in July, days after US forces withdrew from the facility which was the epicenter of the US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan.
The Taliban came and released us from prison, there were about 7,000 prisoners and we were released in about two hours by the Afghan Taliban, Sanaullah said.
On Monday, Pakistani authorities said approximately 20,000 people used the Chaman border crossing, which is roughly double the regular daily traffic. Those people included about 13,000 Afghans who crossed into Pakistan, provincial official Zia Langove told Al Jazeera.
Pakistan is home to more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, according to UN figures, many of whom fled the country more than 30 years ago after the Soviet invasion of the country, and others who entered in 2001. after the American occupation.
It is also home to some two million unregistered Afghan refugees, according to government estimates.
In July, the Pakistani information minister said Pakistan would not allow any new Afghan refugees to enter the heart of Pakistan, with the government instead planning to set up refugee camps near the border.
In the past, Pakistan had an open 2,700km border with Afghanistan, which is now under siege, and in the event of new refugees, appropriate steps would be taken to treat them systematically, said Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Langove, the provincial interior minister in Balochistan province where Chaman is located, reiterated that stance.
Our plan will be that whoever comes from there, those who do not feel safe and come here in the hope that they will be safe, we will absolutely allow them in our country, he said.
For now, our goal will be for anyone who crosses the border to set up camps near the border and keep them confined to those camps. Our meetings on this topic are ongoing, and hopefully, we will make a decision within a day or two.
Chaman is one of the two main border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the second present crossing north to Torkham.
On Monday, Torkham reopened to commercial traffic after a brief hiatus when the Afghan Taliban captured it the day before, officials told Al Jazeera.
Pedestrian traffic in Torkham remained largely suspended, however, as part of continued COVID-19-related restrictions on the entry of Afghan nationals.
There is a large truck line on the Pakistani side, there was so much hurry, it was much more than normal, said Muhammad Fidah, a resident of the nearby town of Landi Kotal.
Additional reporting by Al Jazeera Kamal Hyder and Hameedullah Khan in Torkham and Asad Hashim.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/17/thousands-of-afghans-enter-pakistan-through-chaman-border-point
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]