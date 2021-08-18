Thousands of Afghans enter Pakistan via Chaman border crossing | Taliban News

Chaman, Pakistan Thousands of Afghans have entered Pakistan through the Spin Boldak / Chaman border crossing in southeastern Afghanistan after the Afghan Taliban invaded the country earlier this week, including patients seeking medical attention and released Taliban prisoners.

On Tuesday, the border remained open to all Afghans holding valid Afghan identity documents or proof that they were Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan, travelers and Afghan authorities told Al Jazeera.

Among those who crossed into Pakistan, there seemed to be a marked sense of relief at the end of hostilities in a war that has lasted nearly 20 years, taking some 47,000 Afghan civilian lives since 2001, according to UN and research data. conducted by US-based Brown University.

There is currently no area where there is violence because all of Afghanistan is now in the hands of the Taliban, said Abdullah, a resident of Kandahar city who crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday.

It is now peaceful, and people are opening their shops, doing their business and also going about their business. Now there is no difficulty.

Abdullah said Kandahar was under siege in recent days [Saadullah Akhtar/Al Jazeera]

Abdullah, who uses only one name, said his hometown of Kandahar, a key Taliban invasion in his lightning offensive to regain control of the country from Afghan government forces over the past two months, was under siege by several days ago.

Things were very bad there, about four or five days ago there was a battle between the Taliban and [Afghan government] forces, and the whole city was under siege. But things are better now.

Thousands of people gathered through a newly installed passage for Afghan travelers to Pakistan in Chaman, with people running through a barbed wire fence from the international border to a transportation hub located less than a kilometer away.

Many traveled with elderly relatives or others in need of immediate medical attention, complaining about the lack of health facilities on the Afghan side of the border.

Sher Ahmad was one of those people, traveling from the city of Herat, more than 550 km west of Chaman, with his younger brother, who suffers from a neurological condition.

Lots of people are coming lately [to Pakistan] because there are no doctors there, everyone has left since the war [ended], Ahmad told Al Jazeera. We have brought a patient with us to Pakistan who is in very bad condition.

From his hometown of Herat, Ahmad said the Afghan Taliban were in complete control and that there was no further hostility there.

The whole area is completely under Taliban control and there are no problems, he said.

Herat resident Sher Ahmad Herat said the Taliban were in complete control of his native region [Saadullah Akhtar/Al Jazeera]

Many of those gathered at the border told Al Jazeera that they were there to receive relatives who had been released from Afghan prisons by the Taliban.

The white flags of the Afghan Taliban fluttered in the breeze as relatives cheered the returning fighters.

Now the Islamic Emirate is in government and there is no more war, said Sanaullah, an Afghan Taliban fighter who returned to Pakistan on Tuesday. The Taliban government is much better in Afghanistan.

Sanaullah, who hails from the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, about 90km southeast of Chaman, said he was captured in 2013 by Afghan security forces and imprisoned in the infamous Bagram prison, the same year that US forces handed him over. that of the Afghan government.

Afghan Taliban fighters took over the prison and the attached air base in July, days after US forces withdrew from the facility which was the epicenter of the US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban came and released us from prison, there were about 7,000 prisoners and we were released in about two hours by the Afghan Taliban, Sanaullah said.

On Monday, Pakistani authorities said approximately 20,000 people used the Chaman border crossing, which is roughly double the regular daily traffic. Those people included about 13,000 Afghans who crossed into Pakistan, provincial official Zia Langove told Al Jazeera.

Pakistan is home to more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, according to UN figures, many of whom fled the country more than 30 years ago after the Soviet invasion of the country, and others who entered in 2001. after the American occupation.

It is also home to some two million unregistered Afghan refugees, according to government estimates.

In July, the Pakistani information minister said Pakistan would not allow any new Afghan refugees to enter the heart of Pakistan, with the government instead planning to set up refugee camps near the border.

In the past, Pakistan had an open 2,700km border with Afghanistan, which is now under siege, and in the event of new refugees, appropriate steps would be taken to treat them systematically, said Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Langove, the provincial interior minister in Balochistan province where Chaman is located, reiterated that stance.

Our plan will be that whoever comes from there, those who do not feel safe and come here in the hope that they will be safe, we will absolutely allow them in our country, he said.

For now, our goal will be for anyone who crosses the border to set up camps near the border and keep them confined to those camps. Our meetings on this topic are ongoing, and hopefully, we will make a decision within a day or two.

Chaman is one of the two main border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the second present crossing north to Torkham.

On Monday, Torkham reopened to commercial traffic after a brief hiatus when the Afghan Taliban captured it the day before, officials told Al Jazeera.

Pedestrian traffic in Torkham remained largely suspended, however, as part of continued COVID-19-related restrictions on the entry of Afghan nationals.

There is a large truck line on the Pakistani side, there was so much hurry, it was much more than normal, said Muhammad Fidah, a resident of the nearby town of Landi Kotal.

Additional reporting by Al Jazeera Kamal Hyder and Hameedullah Khan in Torkham and Asad Hashim.