Katko warns Afghanistan could become ‘world headquarters of terrorism’, posing ‘growing threat’ to US

exclusive Rank member of the National Security Committee of the Chamber Rep. John Katko warned that Afghanistan could become the “world headquarters of terrorism”, telling Fox News that the withdrawal of US troops has created the “perfect springboard” for rebuilding radical extremists, posing a major threat to US national security.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Katko, RN.Y., the top Republican on the House National Security Committee, said the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan returns the U.S. to “a base before 9/11,” which he warned it “creates the perfect environment for foreign fighters and terrorists to establish a ground”.

Flights to Kabul resume as Pentagon warnings SWIFT ANSWER IF TALIBAN ATTACKS OUR MISSION

“That, in itself, puts us on a less secure footing here in the United States,” Katko said. “Groups like Al Qaeda now have the potential to grow again and metastasize.”

“What we did not have before 9/11, however, what we have now, is an absolutely porous southern border,” Katko warned. “This is the beginning of what could be a very bad thing. You only need one or two to create chaos here, which could happen because of our porous southern border.”

Katko, citing data reported by former Customs and Border Protection officials, said there had been “a significant rise in known terror across the southern border”.

“And that before Afghanistan fell,” Katko said. “This is a very dangerous situation, and what is most worrying is that the president was simply challenging in his decision, it is clear that he did not listen to his top military advisers and he did not talk about the biggest implication of the decision. which is an increased threat to the homeland. “

Katko, referring to President Biden’s address to the nation on Monday, in which he said he was “completely behind” his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, said “not many disagree” with his sentiment, saying added that “no one wants this war to end forever.”

“But that is apart from the point, the point is that he did not address at all what this means for us moving forward for the security of our homeland,” Katko said, calling the president’s speech and strategy a “colossal failure.”

BIDEN Q STANDS AGAINST DECISION P TOR THDR Withdraws US Troops From Afghanistan

Biden, in his speech, said he was “insistent that we focus on the threats we face today in 2021, not yesterday’s threats”, saying the terrorist threat “has metastasized beyond Afghanistan”.

“The so-called ‘yesterday’ threat has now become the threat of today,” Katko told Fox News. “Basically, he is creating the world headquarters of terrorism.”

He added: “The threat, when you are allowing the world headquarters to be created for one of your threats of the past, becomes a current threat. No doubt about it.”

Biden, on Monday, acknowledged that the fall of the country to the Taliban “unfolded faster than we had anticipated”.

Biden blamed the Afghan leadership for the situation in the country, saying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had rejected the advice to negotiate and mistakenly insisted that Afghan forces would fight.

BIDEN Q STNDRON ACCORDING TO DECISION P TOR TW THDR Withdraws US Troops From Afghanistan

“American troops cannot and should not fight in a war and die in a war that Afghan forces are not ready to fight for themselves,” Biden said Monday, adding that the US has provided “every means”. that they may need. ”

“We gave them the opportunity to determine their future,” he said. “What we could not assure them was the will to fight for that future.”

Looking ahead, Katko said the US should “redouble our efforts as best we can” and hold “as many intelligence meetings as we can,” which he said “would be difficult without boots on the ground.” .

Asked if he believed Biden could change course and establish an American presence in Afghanistan amid Taliban rule, Katko said: “It will cost an extraordinary amount of blood and treasure to get it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION

“It’s ironic that the president created this because that’s what he was trying to prevent,” Katko said.

Katko, meanwhile, said he was concerned about China and Russia’s presence in Afghanistan.

“China and Russia want nothing more than to see the chaos created in the United States, but they are not so stupid as to create it themselves,” Katko said. “If they are happy with the Taliban government, as they seem to be doing, this is the perfect representative to help fund and foment chaos in the US without having to have their fingers on it.”