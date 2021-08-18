The first local COVID-19 case per month causes New Zealand closure





New Zealand ordered a 3-day nationwide closure after revealing its first local COVID-19 case since February, amid fears of the most transmissible Delta variant (B1617.2). In other developments, World Health Organization (WHO) officials have voiced concerns about the spread of COVID-19 amid a halt to vaccination activities in Afghanistan as security in that country destabilizes. The patient part of the group with 5 cases The local New Zealand case involves a 58-year-old from Auckland who had not yet been vaccinated and had no known connections to the country’s borders, according to Herald of New ZealandWith His Symptoms started yesterday, and he came out positive today. Officials have identified 23 possible events where he may have passed the virus on to others. Today officials confirmed four more cases, all related to the husband. One involves a member of the hospital staff and tests confirmed that the virus is the Delta variant. New Zealand has earned praise by keeping its COVID-19 levels low with strict control measures. Other countries that have kept cases low, including Vietnam and Australia, have also tried to contain the more transmissible Delta variant. The most global titles Speaking at a United Nations conference today, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the agency was concerned about the spread of the virus in Afghanistan, given the unrest over the withdrawal of the US military and the takeover of the Taliban. slowed vaccination, according to ReutersMe Jasarevic said WHO mobile teams are waiting in Kabul due to the deteriorating situation and that chaos at the airport as people seek to leave is slowing deliveries of medical supplies and exacerbating shortages.

In Thailand, police clashed with protesters who marched on the prime minister’s office to record their anger over the treatment of COVID-19 growth site, according to ReutersThe country has reported record high cases and a proliferation of rock vaccines. Opposition politicians also filed a no-confidence motion, which would spark a debate over the prime minister’s pandemic actions.

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) today announced a funding agreement with California-based Gritstone Bio to further develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, which will target variants. CEPI said the company vaccine is based on a self-reinforcing mRNA platform and will provide Gritstone up to $ 20.6 million to get the product through a Phase 1 clinical trial. The award is the fifth CEPI to support next-generation vaccines. future COVID-19.

The global total today reached 208 million, reaching 208,233,834 cases, along with 4,337,926 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins online dashboardwith

