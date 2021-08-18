Princeton mayor frustrated with province after highway traffic swept through city





Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne posted a live video on his Facebook account explaining his frustration with the province as diverted highway traffic blocks downtown. I’m here at the intersection of Highway 5A and Bridge Street, I’m absolutely disgusted that we still do not have any support from the province for traffic control, Coyne said in his livest broadcast. We have been asking for help since (Sunday) and still have none. This is an absolute joke. Read more: The before-and-after photos show the houses lost by the BC White Rock Lake fire















2:25

BC mayors worry about traffic congestion on major fire evacuation routes





BC mayors worry about traffic congestion on major fire evacuation routes

Coyle then switches his camera, pointing to the overload at the intersection. The story goes down the ad Someone will be seriously injured if (the province) does not show up soon, Coyne said. They should be here to help. The intersection has no traffic lights. This line of traffic runs for several miles up the road, Coyne said. Read more: The Coquihalla Highway is now open, but powerful fire extinguishes energy, burns wildlife fence In the video, a driver ignores a closed road sign and crosses over a sidewalk. Princeton was the detour for passengers after the Coquihalla Highway was closed between Merritt and Hope due to a wildfire. The Coquihalla Motorway has reopened since then, although there are special conditions for drivers: essential journey

no facilities available

without prohibition

there is no access to the on / off ramps

look for working teams Leaders are obliged to control DriveBC for any updates before you leave as conditions are current and may change at some point in the notice. Global News has contacted the Ministry of Transport for more information. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8119711/princeton-mayor-frustrated-province-highway-traffic-routed-through-town/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos