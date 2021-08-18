HH Global buys Adare International | tidings

International
LONDONR and CHICAGO, August 172021 / PRNewswire / – HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of AdareInternational (including Purple Agency), by private equity firm Endless LLP, following the signing of an agreement on Monday 21 June 2021. The combined business will be established approximately $ 2.1 billion in annual sales.
This agreement will create a combined global business with over 4,000 employees and a presence in more than 65 countries, strengthening HHGlobal’s position as a market leader. It will also allow for stronger operations domestically, helping push seven of our local markets to reach annual level levels above $ 50 million for the first time With
Mike Perez, CEO of HH Global Group, said: “Following the successful integration of InnerWorkings in October last year, we are excited to join forces with Adare International. Welcoming new clients and colleagues on board is always an exciting process. , and Adare International’s strength in these areas was a major motivation for our interest in acquiring them.I am also particularly excited to increase our creative services skills in the healthcare and B2B sectors with Purple Agency, and to benefit from the expanded geographical and local reach of revenue within their regional operations.
The complementary nature of our business models and our shared passion for innovation, sustainability and commitment to outstanding service, assures me that this acquisition will allow us to continue to increase the growth momentum we have built over the past few years. On behalf of everyone at HH Global I would like to wish both employees and customers from both AdareInternationalavery a warm welcome to the HH Global family. “
Andrew Dutton, GroupCEO of AdareInternational, is also excited about what the merger means for the future, stating “Being CEO of AdareInternational since 2016, I have had the privilege of helping to grow our business in the service provider. today’s commitment to providing innovative, integrated marketing solutions to customers around the world aligns perfectly with HH Global’s strengths, making us confident that this partnership represents the best path for our ongoing company. “
About HH Global
Founded in 1991, HH Global is a global provider of external marketing execution. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology and in-depth expertise to over 4,000+ employees, we develop innovative solutions that reduce the cost of purchasing our clients’ physical marketing and content development, while improving quality, consistency and speed in the market. For more information, please visit hhglobal.com
About AdareInternational
Adare International is a UK-based provider of marketing services with strong procurement, creative and data offers. From digital content and print management to logistics and point of sale, AdareInternational experience a full range of services. AdareInternationalalso also has an excellent procurement offer, as well as innovative content and interactive service lines. For more information please visit –Adare | Harmonize your marketing (adareinternational.net)
About Purple Agency
Owned by AdareInternational, Purple Agency is an global marketing agency specializing in healthcare, B2B and dedicated studios. The company has a global reach, with offices throughout the UK, Germany, Ital, Mexico AND Brazil, and presence in over 40 countries. Their service offerings include Purple Health, which covers the full spectrum of healthcare marketing, from disease to health, prevention intervention and animals to humans. They also offer Purple B2B, bringing a new insight into companies’ marketing marketing communications, as well as Purple Studios which allows companies to build studios dedicated to their target needs. For more information please visit –Purple Agency Around us
Strategic Motivation
As with the recent merger with Innerworkings, the reason behind this acquisition has focused on the strategic fit and complementary nature of the businesses, ultimately allowing HH Global to further consolidate its core market position. The acquisition will allow HH Global to expand its capacity and reach, Europe and Latin American markets, in which our combined presence will enhance our capabilities in the country. Moreover, the impressive offerings of AdareInternational solutions, as well as the expansion of the agency and the lines of interactive services, will allow HH Global to diversify and significantly increase our proposal. Along with improving current services, the acquisition will also create an added capability in market sectors like healthcare and B2B marketing.
It will initially result in an unparalleled marketing and execution firm that will offer our clients significant opportunities to increase the value they receive from our services. Being selected as Adare International’s purchasing partner reflects the reputation and status HH Global has achieved in recent years. We will eventually be in a stronger position to transform and enhance our long-term customer relationships as a partner of their trusted solutions.
