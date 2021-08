The values ​​of larger older bodies continue to deteriorate

The IBA Aircraft Assessor has adjusted its baseline estimates for older wide-body aircraft in line with fleet reductions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. While pressure in the long-haul market has softened the values ​​of wide-body aircraft, older aircraft have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic impact on values, the IBA noted. Although increased flight activity has turned 82 percent of the global Boeing 777-300 fleet into service, and stronger demand for passenger-to-freight has raised “little cause” for optimism, the estimator expects a number of substantial airfare to emerge from the fleets of major operators such as Cathay Pacific, Emirates and Qatar Airways “in the near future”. The size of the aircraft makes it difficult for operators to fly profitably into the secondary market, and the introduction of the 777X could result in the continuation of the current congestion situation, she added. The IBA believes the 777-300 market values ​​will be further softened in the long run and, with levels falling below soft values, it has adjusted core values ​​by 25 per cent to 30 per cent. Meanwhile, more than 40 percent of the Airbus A330ceo global fleet remains inactive, reflecting a very slow improvement in usage and maintenance levels. In a situation similar to that of the 777-300, high availability has caused disturbed sales and weakened price expectations, the IBA said. Aircraft entering the market from the Singapore Airlines fleet are likely to exacerbate the problem, he added. The IBA noted that the level of demand from start-up airlines and for the conversion of passengers into freight remains small and inadequate to absorb all aircraft. With aircraft less than 10 years old now also feeding on commodity conversions, the IBA sees a bleak future for middle-aged assets. Having already adjusted the base values ​​in January 2020 and 2021, the estimator has again adjusted the estimates of medium-sized aircraft, this time up to 33 percent.

