Can America help Afghanistan? 8 Former officials for what comes next.
Rina Amiri, Senior Advisor to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, 2009-2012: It is an incredibly uncertain period of time and can go in two directions. One scenario is that you could have a unity government of the kind that unites the two sides and involves a level of compromise, but that would give disproportionate power to the Taliban because they are the military winners. Let’s call it what it is: This is not a political solution; this is a military invasion. And then there is the scenario where, as in the past, that unity government disintegrates within a short period of time and Afghanistan falls into civil war. And that’s a much worse prospect. The Taliban are brutal and extremely oppressive. People in Afghanistan are terrified of them. But the perspective that really worries everyone is the civil war and the massacre, and the perspective on that is very, very real. It is hardly hard to imagine how these two parties can develop a model of governance that is worthwhile.
What, if anything, can the United States do to influence the situation or minimize the damage?
Nasr: The United States no longer has influence in Afghanistan. Specifically, there are not many military clues. She gave up her largest base in Bagram and really left the country. It is unable to dictate the direction Afghanistan takes if it does not want to re-engage in Afghanistan, which I do not think is right now on the cards in Washington.
But it can do much more diplomatically. The United States needs to have a very clear understanding of what it wants the Taliban to do and not do. And it should continue to use the channels it has built in Doha to communicate with the Taliban leadership and use a series of carrots and sticks to try to influence their decisions. But the United States also needs to work much more closely with other countries that have relations with Afghanistan. This is the time for multilateralism, not only with our Europeans or allies, but also with the countries we usually do not see face to face, which are Pakistan, China, Russia and even Iran. There are a number of common interests that all these countries have for terrorism, for refugee crises, for the establishment of stability by the Taliban instead of a rule of terror. The United States should engage in aggressive diplomacy with those countries to try to create a united platform so that they, together, all, send the same message and put the same pressure on the Taliban in order to make them respond. This can also be done with the care of the UN, which in recent years the United States has not engaged in Afghanistan. And the UN can be especially important with the help of China, Russia and other neighbors in helping civil society in Afghanistan. The US needs to work through some of these other countries.
I do not think the United States is really looking to stay engaged in Afghanistan. We have short-term interests in terms of the people who will work with us and we want to help civil society, women, the middle class. But these are not long-term strategic interests in Afghanistan. And so I do not see the basis for a lasting relationship.
Curtis: The immediate focus should be on the safe evacuation of American citizens, as well as the thousands of Afghans who have helped the United States, or else they would fall victim to the revenge killings of the Taliban. These include Afghan government officials and civil society leaders who have received funding and encouragement from the US to work on human and women’s rights issues. They have targets on their backs because of their cooperation with the United States, and Washington has a moral obligation to protect them.
The second priority should be the prevention of a humanitarian catastrophe. The international aid community must mobilize and act quickly to avoid the crisis created by the situation of internally displaced persons.
Third, the US must condition the future recognition of the Taliban with their demonstration in concrete terms that they will not undertake an assassination campaign for revenge; that they will protect human rights especially women’s rights, including allowing girls and women to go to school and university and work outside the home; and that they will prevent the country from turning back into a terrorist hotbed. Without these actions, the Taliban do not deserve international recognition.
