Top 10 world news: Taliban say they want women to join government, Haiti battles earthquake and more, World News





Stay up to date with the emerging crisis in Afghanistan with WIONwith Taliban insurgents have invaded the country’s capitals and thousands of people are trying to flee. As a result of the Taliban taking control, gender conversation are once again in the spotlight, with reports of women forced out of their jobs. Hasshte reported that many influential women are now afraid for their liveswith In other news, Haiti continues to struggle with the consequences of ea Earthquake of magnitude 7.2Hospitals are overcrowded with injured people and doctors have been forced to set up makeshift clinics to save lives. LIVE crisis in Afghanistan: UN says the world will “review” the actions of the Taliban With the Taliban taking control of Kabul on Sunday, several diplomatic officials across the capital were evacuated in chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA). Get the latest updates on the Afghanistan crisis. The storm brings floods as Haitians seek help in overcrowded hospitals after the quake The latest earthquake to hit Haiti left at least 1,419 people dead. Doctors are forced to set up makeshift tents outside hospitals to rescue hundreds of injured people. The Taliban say they want women to join their government The Taliban announced an amnesty for all Afghans on Tuesday and called for women to join their government, the first time they discussed the governance and role of Afghan women in political and social life. Condemned from the start: US invasion of Afghanistan was a “bad idea”, says late Soviet leader Gorbachev Former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev says NATO deployment was doomed from the start. “Waiting for the Taliban to kill me and others like me,” said Afghanistan’s first female president As the Taliban’s control over Afghanistan became increasingly apparent, the fate of women in the country has been the subject of debate. At such a time, the country’s first female mayor fears for her life. Malaysian PM’s hunt: King urges rival politicians to unite to name most supportive leader Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation on Monday launched the search for Malaysia’s next prime minister. WATCH – Satellite images show chaos at Kabul airport after Taliban take over Afghanistan On Monday, satellite images showed Afghans trying to board flights at Kabul airport as the Taliban took control of the capital in chaotic scenes that went viral across the globe. Afghanistan: More than 40,000 injured treated since June, says Red Cross According to the Red Cross (ICRC), more than 40,000 people injured in the fighting in Afghanistan have been treated at health facilities since June, including 7,600 this month. The US is cutting off water supplies as the country’s largest artificial reservoir Lake Mead dries up A large reservoir that supplies water to tens of millions of people in the Western United States is at such low levels that the population it feeds should reduce their use next year, the government said on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-taliban-says-they-want-women-to-join-govt-haiti-struggles-with-earthquake-and-more-406341

