The Taliban promise to respect women, despite the history of oppression – Press Enterprise

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON and JOSEPH KRAUSS

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban on Tuesday vowed to respect women’s rights, pardon those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a propaganda campaign aimed at securing world powers. and a frightened population.

After a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall under the control of non-combatant insurgents, the Taliban have sought to be portrayed as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptics – and thousands have rushed to the airport, desperate to flee the country.

Older generations remember the previous Taliban rule, when they mostly locked women in their homes, banned television and music, and held public executions. A US-led invasion ousted them months after the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaeda orchestrated in Afghanistan while sheltering the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the senior Taliban spokesman, emerged from the shadows on Tuesday in his first public appearance to address these concerns at a news conference.

He promised that the Taliban would respect women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating on the details. The Taliban have encouraged women to return to work and allowed girls to return to school by distributing Islamic headscarves at the door. A news anchor interviewed a Taliban official Monday in a television studio.

The treatment of women varies greatly across the Muslim world and sometimes even within the same country, with rural areas tending to be much more conservative. Some Muslim countries, including neighboring Pakistan, have had female prime ministers, while ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia only recently allowed women to drive.

Mujahid also said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base to attack other countries, as it was in the years before 9/11. That security was part of a 2020 peace deal reached between the Taliban and the Trump administration that paved the way for US withdrawal.

The Pentagon said U.S. commanders were communicating with the Taliban as they worked to evacuate thousands of people through Kabul International Airport. She said the Taliban had not taken any hostile action there.

Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban have offered full amnesty to Afghans who worked for the US and the Western-backed government, saying “no one will go to their door to ask why they helped”. He said private media should “remain independent”, but that journalists “should not work against national values”.

Kabul, the capital, has remained calm as the Taliban patrol its streets. But many remain intimidated as prisons and armaments were emptied during insurgent cleansing across the country.

Kabul residents say groups of gunmen have gone door-to-door looking for individuals who have worked with the ousted government and security forces, but it was unclear whether the gunmen were Taliban or criminals posing as militants. Mujahid blamed the former government for the security breach, saying the Taliban entered Kabul only to restore order and law after police were disbanded.

A narrator in Afghanistan said she was hiding in a relative’s house, too scared to return home let alone go to work. She said she and other women do not believe the Taliban have changed course. She spoke on condition of anonymity because she feared for her safety.

A group of women wearing headscarves demonstrated briefly in Kabul, holding signs urging the Taliban not to “eliminate women” from public life.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. and other governments will not simply take the Taliban into account when it comes to women’s rights.

“As I have said all along, this is not about faith. “It’s about verification,” Sullivan told a White House news conference.

Whatever their true intentions, the Taliban have an interest in projecting moderation to prevent the international community from isolating their government, as it did in the 1990s.

The European Union said it was suspending development aid to Afghanistan until the political situation became clearer, but that it would consider increasing humanitarian aid.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the Taliban must abide by UN Security Council resolutions and human rights to gain access to about 1.2 billion euros ($ 1.4 billion) in development funds earmarked by in 2024.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain could provide up to 10% more humanitarian aid, but the Taliban would not receive any money previously earmarked for security.

Evacuation flights resumed after being suspended Monday as thousands of people rushed to the airport. In the shocking scenes captured in the video, some were caught behind a plane when it took off and then fell to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos of the airport, US officials said.

On Tuesday, the Taliban entered the civilian half of the airport, firing into the air to evict about 500 people there, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to inform reporters.

The Taliban seem to be trying to control the crowd instead of preventing people from leaving. A video circulating on the internet showed the Taliban overseeing the regular departure of dozens of foreigners.

The US Embassy in Kabul, which now operates on the military side of the airport, urged Americans to register online for evacuation but not to arrive at the airport before contacting.

The German Foreign Ministry said the first German military transport plane landed in Kabul but took off with only seven people on board due to the chaos. Another later left with 125 people.

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to end the longest-running war in America, blaming the swift takeover of the Taliban by the government and Western-backed Afghan security forces. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed that assessment, saying the alliance should investigate shortcomings in its efforts to train the Afghan army.

Talks continued Tuesday between the Taliban and several Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once chaired the country’s negotiating council. The Taliban have said they want to form an “inclusive, Islamic government.”

The talks focused on how a Taliban-dominated government would work given the changes in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, and not just the division of ministries, officials familiar with the negotiations said on condition of anonymity to discuss the door-to-door talks. closed.

A senior Taliban leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday night from Qatar, potentially signaling that a deal is imminent.

The deputy head of the ousted government, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that he was the “legitimate” caretaker president of the country. Amrullah Saleh said that according to the constitution, he should be in charge because President Ashraf Ghani has left the country.

Faiez reported from Istanbul, Gannon from Guelph, Canada and Krauss from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul, Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pan Pylas in London and Aya Batrawy in Dubai contributed to this report.