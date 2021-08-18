South Korea needs to repeal new fake news legislation





The bill allowing punitive damages would threaten critical reporting

Pedestrians use newspapers to protect their heads from snowfall in downtown Seoul, South Korea, December 18, 2017. EPA-EFE / YONHAP KOREA SOUTH.

The global IPI network today expressed serious concern about a bill in South Korea that would increase penalties for media outlets indicted for publishing fake news. South Korea, which governs the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), has introduced an amendment to the Media Arbitration Act that lawmakers claim is intended to combat the spread of false information. According to the multiple REPORTS, if the bill is approved, news outlets and reporters will not only be forced to issue corrections for the dissemination of false information, but will also be liable to pay punitive damages to the complainant up to five times the amount of the damages actual. The media would also bear the burden of proving that any false reporting was unintentional. DPK plans to advance the reform in a plenary session on 25 August. The new penalties will apply to media outlets that intentionally publish false information and when a complainant alleges harm. However, critics note that the criteria for setting the goal are unclear and the bill could be used to silence critical reporting by those in power, especially ahead of next March’s presidential election, endangering press freedom in South Korea. Experts have also pointed out false news and slander already covered in South Korea existing civil and criminal laws. At a time when authoritarian governments are increasingly passing so-called fake news laws to quell criticism, it is disappointing to see a democratic country like South Korea follow this negative trend, said IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen. In introducing severe sentences based on very vague concepts, this proposed law poses a clear threat to freedom of the press. We urge South Korean lawmakers to withdraw it. In particular, we are extremely concerned that the excessive amount of punitive damages provided for in this bill will be an invitation to disgruntled individuals to target journalists and the media for their work and threaten them with economic ruin. . Moreover, the uncertainty associated with the concepts of fake news creates a significant risk of self-censorship in the press. Kim Dong-hoon, president of the Korean Journalists Association, i tha the South China Morning Post, The ruling party-imposed damages system is bad law and will undermine press freedom in Korea. It is often not possible to know what false information is. From a media perspective, interpretations of the truth may vary depending on people’s prejudices. The Korean Journalists Association, the Kwanhun Club, the Korean News Editors Association, the Korean Newspaper Association, the Korean Newspaper Association, and the Korean Association of Women Journalists issued a joint statement against the bill and have begun meeting. of signatures from journalists and other media workers. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Research Service of the National Assembly along with several other experts also have expressed their concerns on the proposed review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ipi.media/south-korea-should-withdraw-new-fake-news-penalties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos