



17 August 2021 Nuclear power must have a fair representation in 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change to be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, said the Director General of the World Nuclear Association Sama Bilbao y Len in an open letter addressed to COP26 President Alok Sharma. The full text of the August 16 letter is as follows. We are deeply concerned about the news that any future nuclear energy applications for the Green Zone COP26 the conference was rejected. Hopefully this is not an indication of how nuclear will be handled COP26 in general. Therefore, we encourage you and the other organizers of COP26 to treat nuclear energy fairly and to ensure that it is well represented alongside other low carbon energy sources, in line with recommendations made by numerous expert organizations. The key report published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on 12 August reinforced the key role that nuclear energy can play in effectively combating climate change, building a more resilient society. This is not an isolated view; Expert organizations from around the world, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Energy Agency, the OECD-Nuclear Energy Agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the MIT Energy Initiative have concluded that nuclear power is a component decision. in any realistic transition to a low carbon future that is also cost effective. Indeed, the IPCC “midway” scenario – which assumes that social, economic and technological trends would follow current development patterns and without forced changes in diet or travel habits – sees the nuclear energy demand of increases six times 2050. There are only a few months left COP26 begins, last week’s publication by the IPCC makes for measured reading. The message from the scientific community is strong and clear: we need a dramatic step to avoid the real harms of climate change. The magnitude and urgency of the challenge require that we make the best use of all the tools at our disposal. As the largest source of low carbon electricity in developed countries, nuclear power is ready to continue to decarbonize the world economy, alongside all other low carbon technologies. In our efforts to combat climate change, we have a golden opportunity to build truly sustainable, clean, and equitable societies at the same time. Since the vast majority of the global population has not yet achieved the quality of life we ​​enjoy in the UK, we need to find ways to meet the expected substantial increase in energy demand in ways that do not exacerbate carbon or air pollution emissions by unlocking thus the great human potential that exists in all corners of the world. With its unique combination of features – being affordable, 24/7, reliable and resilient – and its low carbon credentials, nuclear power represents an essential component of any clean energy transition. COP26 offers a unique chance to redefine the future of humanity, and if we unite as one, we can accelerate global action to address climate change. However, this will require a significant increase in political ambition and courage. The world is looking for thoughtful leadership from the UK this November. Since then the World Nuclear Association has proudly represented the global nuclear industry at UN Climate Change Conferences COP5, and we look forward to continuing to create the opportunity for nuclear power as a key technology for building a cleaner and brighter future in Glasgow. Sincerely, Dr. Sama Bilbao and Len

