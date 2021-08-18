World number one Nelly Korda leads the international arena at the AIG Womens Open | LPGA





August 17, 2021, Carnoustie, Scotland: Grand Champion, Olympic gold medalist and Rolex Rolex World Golf Rankings number one Nelly Korda heads an international arena of more than 75 champions at the AIG Women Open, which starts in Carnoustie on Thursday 19 August . The 23-year-old arrives in Scotland as one of the season’s most prominent performers, pursuing a second major title after winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Athletic Club Atlanta in June, as well as an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020. She leads a talented field made up of no less than 29 major and winning champions worldwide with more than 400 titles in the LPGA, JLPGA and Ladies European Tour. Korda is one of 38 Americans drinking it this week along with big sister Jessica and top champions Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson, and also tops the Solheim Cup qualifiers standings. which end once the champion is crowned on Sunday. Around 30 players on the pitch boast of Solheim Cup experience, with Dame of England Laura Davies enjoying more games with 12 appearances. Joining Korda as players who have reached the top of the Rolex Women’s World Rankings are the six former number one, including winners of the AIG Women Open, Stacy Lewis (2013), Inbee Park (2015) and Ariya Jutanugarn (2016). ), as well as Korea Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu. Fresh from setting a course record of nine under 63 in the final round of the Trust Golf Women Open Open at Dumbarnie Links last week, in shape Lydia Ko completes the list as she seeks to add to her two top leagues. Europe’s favorite Solheim Cup and Team captain Catriona Matthew carries the hopes of a Scottish winner, with 2009 champions joined in the famous Angus ties by compatriots Kylie Henry, Kelsey Macdonald, amateur women champions Louise Duncan and Gemma Dryburgh which was one of 15 players to enter the field through the Final Qualifiers. Of the native nations, England is the most represented with 11 hopes, including 2018 champion Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Mel Reid, while Ireland’s chances are led by Leona McGuire and Wales represented by Chloe Williams. Completing the field of 144 players, which contains up to 32 nationalities, is Lindsey Weaver who emerged as the top qualifier in the Final Qualifiers at Panmure Golf Club yesterday. The American threw a brilliant round with three under-67s to reserve her place in the fifth and final Major of the season, along with Dryburgh and 13 other players including Aditi Ashok from India, Nicole Broch Larsen and Australian amateur Kirsten Rudgeley. Kelsey Macdonald has the honor of hitting the opening key on Thursday morning at 6.30am, with the 30-year-old accompanied by American Sarah Schmelzel and Chloe Williams from Wales. To view the draw for the First Round, please click – Tee Times The AIG Women Open will take place from 16-22 August 2021 in Carnoustie, with tickets now on sale through aigwomensopen.com. The championship will follow government guidelines regarding spectator participation. Tickets for adults will start from £ 25 with children aged 16 or under before the Championship is accepted free of charge. Spectators aged 24 and under will be eligible to purchase tickets for youngsters (16-24 years old) starting at 12.50. A prej 5 Mastercard discount is available per transaction. The AIG Women Open is proudly supported by VisitScotland.

