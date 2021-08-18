International
Pfizer vaccination bookings open for Sydney residents aged 16 to 39 living in the troubled LGA
Residents aged 16 to 39 living in Sydney local government 12 troubled areas can now book their meetings for the Pfizer hit.
NSW Health has launched a “vaccine strike” aimed at delivering 530,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to young adults living in Sydney’s 12 LGA with anxiety.
Half a million doses of Pfizer arrived in Australia from Poland, with priority strikes for residents struggling with a relentless Delta outbreak in southwest and west Sydney.
From 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents ages 16-39 living in Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith and Strathfield can make an appointment for shock.
Appointments will be available at a number of NSW Health clinics from Thursday and over the next two and a half weeks.
“We know there are several hundred thousand people in these LGAs who are unvaccinated in this age group, and this is a great opportunity for them to step forward and take their hit,” said the NSW Deputy Secretary of Health. Susan Pearce.
The clinics are:
- Bankstown Vaccination Clinic Bankstown PCYC, Cnr French Ave &, Meredith St
- Bayside Vaccination Clinic Novotel Brighton-Le-Sands, Cnr Grand Pde and, Princess St
- Vaccination Clinic in Liverpool Ngara Education Center, (via Governor Macquarie Drive), 52 Scrivener Street, Warwick Farm
- NSW Health Vaccination Center, Sydney Olympic Park 1 Figtree Drive, Sydney Olympic Park
- Prairiewood Vaccination Clinic Prairiewood Youth and Community Center 194-222 Restwell Rd Prairiewood
- Penrith Vaccination Clinic Penrith Panthers Rugby League Club, 123 Mulgoa Rd, Penrith
- Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Center 19 Edwin Flack Ave, Sydney Olympic Park
- Sonic Healthcare Vaccination Clinic, Hurstville Hurstville Waterfront Leisure Center, King Georges Rd &, Forest Rd, Hurstville
- Sonic Healthcare Vaccination Clinic, Sydney CBD 175 Pitt Street Sydney
- Sydney Southwest Vaccination Center Glenquarie Town Center, Corner Victoria Rd and Brooks Street, Macquarie Fields
NSW registered 452 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, but Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian remains confident the state is on track to reach a 70 percent vaccination target by the end of October, pointing to opportunities for greater freedom.
“We know that once you get your first dose, within two or three weeks, the chance of getting the virus and passing it on to others is significantly reduced,” she said.
“I also wanted to make a few points about our vaccination strategy. Of course, obviously we are inclined to make sure we achieve the 70 per cent double and 80 per cent double dose targets.
“Now, at this stage, those targets will be met by the end of October for 70 percent of the double dose and the middle of November for 80 percent of the double dose.
“I want to emphasize this very, very important point – life will be much cheaper than it is today once we reach 70 percent and 80 percent. That does not mean we will be completely free. There is no will “means we will allow the virus to be rampant in the community, regardless of our number of cases, but it will be cheaper than it is today.”
VACCINATION NUMBERS
There has been a huge involvement in COVID vaccinations across the country with more than 1.4 million people coming out for a stroke last week.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday that more than 10 million Australians had their first COVID-19 stroke – a milestone for the country.
There were 279,465 Australians vaccinated on Monday alone, which is believed to be the “highest” number of daily vaccine doses in the country’s history.
Half of NSW’s population has received at least one dose as the state approaches the target of six million Berejiklian areas located in the middle of the blockade.
Here are the results of the five-day vaccination from your jurisdiction:
NEW YEAR OF THE SOUTH
August 17: 5,276,446 doses, an increase of 106,122
August 16: 5,170,324 doses, an increase of 119,652
August 15: 5,050,672 doses, an increase of 65,634
August 14: 4,985,038 doses, an increase of 105,595
VICTORIA
August 17: 4,061,751 doses, an increase of 79,810
August 16: 3,981,941, a drop of 30,981
August 15: 4,012,922 doses, an increase of 42,848
August 14: 3,970,074 doses, an increase of 65,193
KING
August 17: 2,876,133 doses, an increase of 38,375
August 16: 2,837,758 doses, an increase of 11,598
August 15: 2,826,160 doses, an increase of 24,804
August 14: 2,801,356 doses, an increase of 46,421
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
August 17: 1,419,617 doses, an increase of 25,122
August 16: 1,394,495 doses, an increase of 15,146
August 15: 1,379,349 doses, an increase of 14,043
August 14: 1,365,306 doses, an increase of 21,404
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
August 17: 1,054,392 doses, an increase of 14,142
August 16: 1,040,250 doses, a drop of 5,354
August 15: 1,045,604 doses, an increase of 8,070
August 14: 1,037,534 doses, an increase of 14,317
TASMANIA
August 17: 383,701 doses, an increase of 4,102
August 16: 383,701 doses, an increase of 860
August 15: 378,739 doses, an increase of 3,317
August 14: 375,422 doses, an increase of 4,267
AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
August 17: 366,464 doses, an increase of 9,946
August 16: 356,518 doses, an increase of 47,614
August 15: 308,904 doses, an increase of 4,073
August 14: 304,831 doses, an increase of 4,979
NORTHERN TERRITORY
August 17: 179,887 doses, an increase of 1,846
August 16: 178,041 doses, an increase of 5,192
August 15: 172,849 doses, an increase of 387
August 14: 172,462 doses, an increase of 2,626
Are you right?
Vaccine Pfizer COVID-19
You are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine if you are:
- 16-39 years in 12 Sydney LGAs disturbing
- Age 40 to 59 years
You are also eligible for the Pfizer vaccine if you are between 16 and 39 years old and:
- an Aboriginal person and Torres Strait Island 16 years and older
- an NDIS participant aged 16 and over, and unpaid and informal guardians of NDIS participants of any age
- pregnant
- a temporary visa holder under the age of 50 who is currently in Australia and approved for a return trip to Australia through the travel exclusion process
- a quarantine or border worker
- a health care worker
- and resident or caregiver for the elderly or disabled
- 16 years and older with a basic medical condition or significant disability
- a critical or high-risk employee aged 16 and over including defense, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing
- have an Australian Border Force exemption from travel abroad in an acceptable category
AstraZeneca vaccine
You are eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine if you are 60 years of age or older.
If you are aged 18-59, you may choose to get the AstraZeneca vaccine:
- following an appropriate suitability assessment by a qualified health professional; AND
- if you give verbal or written consent
