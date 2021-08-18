Grace Tropical Storm: Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Under Hurricane Warning





The storm was about 50 miles west of Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Tuesday night, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was moving westward at 15 miles per hour.

The Cayman Islands are under a hurricane, the NHC said.

“Grace is projected to strengthen in a hurricane on Wednesday, with an additional possible strengthening before the center reaches the Yucatan Peninsula,” Tha NHC with

The hurricane warning extends from Cancun to Punta Herrero and includes Cozumel, the NHC said.

Grace brought heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Jamaica and eastern Cuba. The center of Grace will move over Jamaica with tropical storm winds, strong surfing and flood rains, the National Hurricane Center said. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and some provinces in Cuba, the NHC said. Overnight, downtown Grace crossed briefly over Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, bringing heavy rainfall, the NHC said. Grace was expected to produce a few more centimeters of rain in the area recovering from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck on Saturday, killing at least 1,419 people. The NHC said rainfall could lead to rapid and urban flooding and possible landslides. Ash could be near the power of the hurricane Over the next few days, Grace is expected to continue from west to west northwest, moving near the Cayman Islands on Tuesday evening and approaching the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday, the NHC said. The Cayman Islands could have hurricane conditions early Wednesday, according to the NHC, and tropical storm conditions could begin as early as Wednesday evening on the Yucatan Peninsula. The area is likely to have 3 to 6 inches of rain, which can lead to rapid flooding and urban flooding.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/17/weather/tropical-storm-grace-tuesday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos